All Helltide Tortured Gift Mystery Chest locations in Diablo 4

Helltide events in Diablo 4 offer a risk and reward mechanic for players, but you’ve probably had moments where you’re struggling to find Mystery Chest locations.

Playable in World Tier three and above, Helltide events offer a great chance to find gear to improve your build, particularly with the Mystery Chests offering guaranteed legendary loot.

In fact, one particular chest guarantees at least two red-background items, but you’ll need to collect as many Cinders as possible and avoid dying because you’ll lose half of what you have collected.

Locating the chests is another challenge though, particularly during Helltide events as a quick glance at the map may lead to being overwhelmed and undoing some of your hard work.

We’re here to help though, with a list of all the possible Tortured Gift of Mystery chest spawn locations across Diablo 4’s five regions.

How to find Tortured Gift of Mystery chests in Diablo 4

Tortured Gift of Mystery Chests can only be found in Helltide events in Diablo 4, with only two appearing in each recent cycle. Basically, this translates to two chests to find per each Helltide event.

Chests will automatically appear on your map once you get near them but, if you are too far away, they will not show on your map.

Events last for one hour, with 75 minutes between them. It’s worth remembering that you lose all Abherrant Cinders when a Helltide ends, so be sure to spend them before that happens.

Tortured Gift of Mystery Chest locations in Scosglen

Your hunt in Scosglen needs to be in two areas. Screenshot via MapGenie

There are eight spots for Tortured Gift of Mystery chest spawns in Scosglen, all falling in the uppermost northwest portion of the Diablo 4 map.

Half of those chests can be found in the Northshore sub-region, with the other half found in the Deep Forest sub-region.

Tortured Gift of Mystery Chest locations in Fractured Peaks

Spawn locations in the Fractured Peaks are quite compact. Screenshot via MapGenie

There are six spots for Tortured Gift of Mystery chest spawns in Fractured Peaks, the eastern portion of the Diablo 4 map.

Four can be found in the Frigid Expanse sub-region, with the other two found in Sarkova Pass near the border with Scosglen.

Tortured Gift of Mystery Chest locations in Dry Steppes

There are only four spots to check in the Dry Steppes. Screenshot via MapGenie

There are four spots for Tortured Gift of Mystery chest spawns in Dry Steppes, the western portion of the Diablo 4 map.

Two chests can be found in the Khargai Crags sub-region, in the north of Dry Steppes, with the other two in the Untamed Scarps in the south of Dry Steppes, right near the border with Kehjistan.

Tortured Gift of Mystery Chest locations in Kehjistan

Finding the chests in Kehjistan may take a while. Screenshot via MapGenie

Kehjistan has by far the most Tortured Gift of Mystery chest spawn locations in Diablo 4, with 13 to be found in the southwest region.

Five are found in the Amber Sands sub-region, three are in the Ragged Coastline, four are in the Southern Expanse and the final spawn spot can be found in Omath’s Redoubt.

Tortured Gift of Mystery Cesh locations in Hawezar

You’ll have quite a journey to check the spawns in Hawezar. Screenshot via MapGenie

There are four spots for Tortured Gift of Mystery chest spawns in Hawezar, the southeast portion of the Diablo 4 map, and they are all fairly spread out.

Two are found in the Dismal Foothills, including one right on the border with Fractured Peaks, with the other two in the Fethis Wetlands sub-region.

