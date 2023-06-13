All Kehjistan waypoint locations in Diablo 4

Whether you’re rushing through the campaign, taking on dungeons, or wrapping up side quests, Diablo 4 will have you running (or horse-riding) around Sanctuary. From Marowen to Backwater, from Kyovashad to Gea Kul, having a reliable way to cross long distances will help you make the most out of your time.

Though it’s fun to ride around on your trusty steed (which you’ll unlock after completing Mount: Donan’s Favor), waypoints are the fastest means to traverse an area—assuming there’s one close to where you want to go. They let you save time by quickly teleporting you to an already-unlocked Waygate, which lets you cross most of Sanctuary without much of a hassle.

Kehjistan is one of the largest areas in Diablo 4, and if you were focused on finishing the campaign quickly, odds are you may have missed some of the waypoints in this area. Here are all waypoint locations in Khejistan in Diablo 4 so you know where to go.

All Khejistan waypoint locations in Diablo 4

Here’s a map of all six waypoints in Kehjistan, using a screenshot from D4Builds.gg as a base. We’ve numbered each waypoint based on their areas.

There are six waypoints you can find in Kehjistan, but most of them are a bit spread out. Screenshot via D4Builds.gg. Remix by Pedro Peres

One: Gea Kul Waypoint

Kehjistan’s major hub city, Gea Kul brings a lot to offer. You can find most of what’s in a large city here, even if the organization is a bit haphazard. This could be one of the last waypoints you encounter if you’re coming from Hawezar or focusing on the campaign, but it may be worth unlocking this portal in case you’re in a Helltide in Kehjistan or just want more side quests.

There’s a wealth of vendors in Gea Kul, which is Kehjistan’s main hub. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Southwesternmost Kehjistan,

Southwesternmost Kehjistan, Services: Stash, Wardrobe, Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Rings and Amulets Vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, Stablemaster, Blacksmith, Alchemist, Occultist, Jeweler.

Stash, Wardrobe, Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Rings and Amulets Vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, Stablemaster, Blacksmith, Alchemist, Occultist, Jeweler. Unlock requirements: None.

Two: Denshar waypoint

A quick stop for PvP-focused players, Denshar is an arrow’s shot away from the Kehjistan’s Fields of Hatred and serves as a hub for the zone’s activities. It’s also located in a decent spot and you can find some Altars of Lilith in the area, so it may be worth a visit. As a bonus, it’s right outside Caldeum, which you’ll need to reach for the campaign.

Denshar has a handful of PvP vendors for Wanderers who take on the Fields of Hatred. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: South Kehjistan, between Gea Kul and Tarsarak.

South Kehjistan, between Gea Kul and Tarsarak. Services: Stash, Wardrobe, Healer, Weapons Vendor, Blacksmith, Odds and Ends (PvP), Cursed Scroll (PvP), Unconventional Mount Armor (PvP), Unsavory Oddities (PvP), and Altar of Cleansing (PvP).

Stash, Wardrobe, Healer, Weapons Vendor, Blacksmith, Odds and Ends (PvP), Cursed Scroll (PvP), Unconventional Mount Armor (PvP), Unsavory Oddities (PvP), and Altar of Cleansing (PvP). Unlock requirements: None.

Three: Tarsarak waypoint

You’ll unlock the Tarsarak waypoint during the Oasis of Memories mission, one of the last in the long list of main quests in Act Three. You’ll have to meet Lorath and Taissa in the area before having to find someone willing to brave a sandstorm and lead you into Elias’ palace.

Tarsarak leads into Caldeum (which you’ll need for the campaign), as well as Denshar, the Amber Sands, the Seared Basin (World Boss arena), the Alcarnus Stronghold, and even to Jirandai in the Dry Steppes. It’s good to have this waypoint handy if you feel like exploring the west of Kehjistan. It doesn’t have much in the way of goods and services, but it’ll do nicely if you’re looking for a quick break to unload your inventory.

Tarsarak is just outside Zarbinzet, and you’ll come upon it in the campaign. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: East Kehjistan, just west of Zarbinzet (Hawezar).

East Kehjistan, just west of Zarbinzet (Hawezar). Services: Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Rings and Amulets Vendor, and Blacksmith.

Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Rings and Amulets Vendor, and Blacksmith. Unlock requirements: None.

Four: Iron Wolves Encampment waypoint

A small camp near the north of Kehjistan, you likely won’t come to this waypoint for its meager services. You will, however, make use of this great location as a springboard to other areas of Kehjistan and the myriad of side quests available throughout the encampment and neighboring zones.

There are few vendors in the Iron Wolves Encampment, but don’t let it fool you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Center/north of Kehjistan, at the divide between the Ragged Coastline, the Amber Sands, and Caldeum.

Center/north of Kehjistan, at the divide between the Ragged Coastline, the Amber Sands, and Caldeum. Services: Healer, Amulet Vendor, Blacksmith

Healer, Amulet Vendor, Blacksmith Unlock requirements: None.

Five: Imperial Library Waypoint

You’ll discover this waypoint as you go through the campaign, and it’ll certainly come in handy. The Imperial Library has a few dungeons surrounding it, as well as some side quests in its vicinity. It’s also around the center of Kehjistan’s winding roads, so you can use it to start hunting down other portals (provided you run across Caldeum to get anywhere).

The Imperial Library is surrounded by dungeons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Around the middle of Kehjistan, in Caldeum.

Around the middle of Kehjistan, in Caldeum. Services: None.

None. Unlock requirements: Campaign progress.

Six: Altar of Ruin waypoint

This Stronghold has a good location in the Amber Sands, and it’s particularly helpful if you haven’t found the Iron Wolves Encampment waypoint around. You’ll find multiple side quests and a handful of Altars of Lilith in the area, including one in the Stronghold itself. It also has a Baal statue in the boss area, which is used for the secret side quest, The Way of the Three, so it’s worth exploring if you’re up for the task.

Clear the Altar of Ruin Stronghold to get a handy Waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Northmost Kehjistan, below the Fields of Hatred in Alzuuda (Dry Steppes).

Northmost Kehjistan, below the Fields of Hatred in Alzuuda (Dry Steppes). Services: None.

None. Unlock requirements: Clear the Altar of Ruin Stronghold.

Despite its size, Kehjistan only has six Waypoints (compared, for instance, to the eight portals in both Scosglen and the Dry Steppes, as well as the seven waypoints in Fractured Peaks). The Imperial Library is also somewhat isolated within Caldeum, so it helps to unlock the waypoints when you can.

Gea Kul is arguably one of the most isolated areas, but it’s worth unlocking it for easier access to the Ragged Coastline. There are plenty of side quests in the city itself and in the rest of the Southern Expanse, too, which makes it a mandatory stop point if you’re looking to raise your Renown in the area. In our experience, that’s one of the most impactful waypoints to unlock, especially if you want to make a quick stop during a Helltide.

The Iron Wolves Encampment serves a similar purpose, offering players six side quests in its immediate vicinity and serving as a jump point to the northernmost parts of the Ragged Coastline and the south side of the Amber Sands. We highly recommend making a detour to it when you have the chance, even if that does mean a long trek through the Imperial Library.

Related: All Hawezar waypoint locations in Diablo 4

About the author