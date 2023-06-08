All Hawezar waypoint locations in Diablo 4

Hawezar is one of the six zones that form Sanctuary in Diablo 4. With swampy regions, the Drowned, and various enemies wishing to harm you, you’ll want to unlock all the waypoints in this zone as soon as possible.

These waypoints, however, are few and far between, and there’s one you won’t be able to unlock until you’ve progressed through the main campaign. Here’s everything you need to know about where to go to unlock Hawezar’s elusive waypoints in Diablo 4.

All Hawezar waypoints in Diablo 4

In Hawezar, there are six waypoints you’ll need to unlock if you want to increase your Renown and fast travel between each region.

The numbers on the map correspond with the numbers in the list below, so you can discover where each waypoint is located and if there are any special requirements.

There are only six waypoints, but they’re scattered far and wide. Screenshot via MapGenie. Remixed by Dot Esports.

Wejinhani Waypoint, Dismal Foothills, Hawezar

Easiest to get to from the Margrave Waypoint in Dobrev Taiga. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Location: Located at the center of a small village in northern Hawezar.

Located at the center of a small village in northern Hawezar. Services: Healer, Blacksmith, Weapons Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, and Alchemist.

Healer, Blacksmith, Weapons Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, and Alchemist. Unlock requirements: None.

Zarbinzet Waypoint, Umir Plateau, Hawezar

Zarbinzet will be your main town in Hawezar due to all the services. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: Located in the capital city in the southwestern part of Hawezar.

Located in the capital city in the southwestern part of Hawezar. Services: Stash, Wardrobe, Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, Stable, Blacksmith, Alchemist, Occultist, and Jeweler.

Stash, Wardrobe, Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, Stable, Blacksmith, Alchemist, Occultist, and Jeweler. Unlock requirements: None.

Vyeresz Waypoint, Vyeresz, Hawezar

The Stronghold is challenging, so you may want to join up with friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Located: In town on the southern part of Hawezar

In town on the southern part of Hawezar Services: Healer, Blacksmith, and Weapons Vendor.

Healer, Blacksmith, and Weapons Vendor. Unlock requirements: You must complete the Stronghold to unlock the waypoint and services.

Backwater Waypoint, Forsaken Coast, Hawezar

You’ll find the waypoint in a small town right on the edge of the coastline. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: By the sea’s edge in southeast Hawezar.

By the sea’s edge in southeast Hawezar. Services: Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, and Blacksmith.

Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, and Blacksmith. Unlock requirements: None.

Ruins of Rakhat Keep: Inner Court Waypoint, Ruins of Rakhat Keep, Hawezar

You’ll need to climb various walls to get to the waypoint. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: In the center of some ruins in the middle of Hawezar.

In the center of some ruins in the middle of Hawezar. Services: None

None Unlock requirements: None.

The Tree of Whispers Waypoint, The Writhing Mire, Hawezar

The most time-consuming waypoint to get, but it’s worth it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Location: To the left of the Tree of Whispers in northeast Hawezar.

To the left of the Tree of Whispers in northeast Hawezar. Services: Stash, Jewelry Vendor, and Blacksmith

Stash, Jewelry Vendor, and Blacksmith Unlock requirements: Must complete the main campaign.

If you’ve completed the campaign, you should have access to the entire map. If you haven’t, you will, unfortunately, have to wait to unlock the final waypoint.

But in the meantime, the easiest way to unlock all the waypoints is to pick a starting waypoint and work around the map until you’ve got them all. I found placing pins in a very rough or general area where I expect the waypoint to be very helpful in navigating my route because the pins provide a somewhat direct route to the area. It can save you a lot of guesswork and help you get back on track if you’ve gone off to conquer a cellar or obtain an Aspect.

