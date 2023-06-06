All General Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 and where to get them

Aspects are an incredible resource in Diablo 4 that players can apply to their gear to enhance their mobility, offense, defense, utility, and resources. And some Legendary Aspects can be used by all classes.

While there are Aspects that are class-only, General, or all-class Aspects, can be obtained by any class by completing the Aspect dungeon and applying to the appropriate gear. And the best part is that they’re account-wide, so these Aspects can be used by all the characters you create, regardless of class.

All Aspects in Diablo 4: General Dungeon-based Legendary Aspects

General dungeon-based Aspects are ones all players can obtain from the specified Aspect Dungeon. They may take time to collect as they are scattered across The Sanctuary.

Below are all the General Aspects you can get in Diablo 4 as well as their effects, what they can be applied to, and where you can collect them. Each number on the map corresponds with a specific Aspect in the table further down.

There are 14 dungeons all classes can complete to get General Aspects. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Map Number Aspect Name Category Aspect Effects Can be applied to: Aspect Dungeon Location 1 Aspect of Disobedience Defensive You gain a tiny percentage of increased Armor for a couple of seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25 to 50 percent. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet Halls of the Damned, Scouring Sands, Kehjistan 2 Aspect of Inner Calm Offensive Deal between five and 10 percent increased damage for every second you’re standing still—up to 30 percent. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet Raethwind Wilds, Wailing Hills, Scosglen 3 Aspect of Might Defensive Basic Skills grant you a percentage of Damage Reduction for two to six seconds. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet Dark Ravine, Tusmaa Rift, Dry Steppes 4 Aspect of Shared Misery Utility Lucky Hit: Up to 30 to 50 percent, there’s a chance that when you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, that CC effect will spread to an unaffected enemy. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet

Oblivion, Eriman’s Pyre, Hawezar 5 Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier Defensive While Barrier is active, there is a seven to 13 percent chance that you’ll ignore direct incoming damage from Distant enemies. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet

Lost Keep, Umir Plateau, Hawezar 6 Aspect of the Expectant Offensive When you’re attacking enemies with a Basic Skill, this increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by five to 10 percent—up to 30 percent. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet Underroot, Tur Dulra, Scosglen 7 Aspect of the Protector Defensive If you damage an Elite, you’ll be granted a Barrier that can absorb up to 620 damage for 10 seconds. And this can only occur every 30 seconds. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet

Lost Archives, Desolate Highlands, Fractured Peaks 8 Aspect of the Umbral Resource Restores one to four of your Primary Resource if you CC an enemy. Ring Champion’s Demise, Untamed Scarpes, Dry Steppes 9 Edgemaster’s Aspect Offensive Skills deal up to 10 to 20 percent more damage depending on your available Primary Resource when cast. You’ll get the maximum benefit if you’ve got full Primary Resource. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet Oldstones, The Downs, Scosglen 10 Eluding Aspect Utility If you become injured while CC’d, you’ll become Unstoppable for a few seconds. And this effect has a cooldown of 20 to 40 seconds. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet

Caldera Gate, The Pallid Glade, Fractured Peaks 11 Ghostwalker Aspect Mobility If you’re Unstoppable, you’ll gain a Movement Speed increase of 10 to 25 percent for a few seconds afterward. And you’ll be able to move through enemies with ease. Amulet, Boots. Broken Bulwark, Westering lowlands, Scosglen 12 Needleflare Aspect Offensive There’s a 20 to 40 percent chance that Thorns damage dealt will also damage all enemies around you. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet Yshari Sanctum, Caldeum, Kehjistan 13 Rapid Aspect Offensive Your Basic Skills gain Attack Speed between 15 to 30 percent. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet Buried Hall, Jakha Basin, Dry Steppes 14 Wind Striker Aspect Mobility Your Critical Strikes will grant you a Movement Speed of eight to 16 percent for a second—up to six seconds. Amulet, Boots Shivta Ruins, Amber Sands, Kehjistan

If you’re someone like myself, who enjoys roaming across the map and collecting things, these Aspects certainly fit the bill.

When I was completing these dungeons, I started at one point, worked my way around the map, and unlocked various waypoints. It took a few hours to complete, so if you have time, or enjoy slaying and playing as you please, collecting all of the General Legendary Aspect from these dungeons is a great way to do that.

All Drop-based General Aspects in Diablo 4

Even though there are several Aspects all players can obtain from dungeons, some can only be obtained through drops, meaning that they’re luck-based. So, while clearing Diablo 4 dungeons or cellars or just killing mobs across The Sanctuary, you may encounter these General Aspects that every class can use.

Aspect Name Category Aspect Effects Can be found on: Accelerating Aspect Offensive Critical Strikes made with your Core Skills will increase your Attack Speed by 15 to 25 percent for a few seconds. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, Ring Aspect of Retribution Offensive When they hit you, Distant enemies have a chance of being Stunned for a couple of seconds. And you’ll deal 20 to 40 percent more Stunned enemies. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, Ring Aspect of the Crowded Sage Defensive You’ll Heal between 4.2 and 16 percent of your Life per second for every Close enemy— up to 84 Life per second. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet

Assimilation Aspect Resource If there are enemies affected by Damage over Time (DoT) effects, you’ll gain an increased Dodge Chance against them. And when you Dodge, you’ll gain five to 10 percent of your Primary Resource. Ring Conceited Aspect Offensive Deal 15 to 25 percent more damage when you have an active Barrier. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, Ring Exploiter’s Aspect Utility You have an increased CC duration, and you’ll deal 20 to 50 percent more damage to enemies that are Unstoppable. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest Armor, Gloves, Amulet

Protecting Aspect If you’re hit when you’re not Healthy, a bubble is summoned and surrounds you for three to five seconds. While you’re in the bubble, you become Immune, but this can only occur every 90 seconds or so. Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet

Smiting Aspect Offensive When enemies are injured, you’ll gain a 10 to 20 percent increased Critical Strike Chance. And if you’re Healthy, you’ll gain an increase to your CC duration of 20 to 40 percent. Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, Ring

Starlight Aspect Resource You’ll gain between 10 and 20 of your Primary Resource for a specific percentage of your Life that you Heal. Ring

Obtaining Aspects is challenging, but their benefits are unmatched and once you’ve got the Aspect you need, they’re easy to apply to the appropriate gear.

