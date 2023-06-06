All General Legendary Aspects in Diablo 4 and where to get them

Aspects are an incredible resource in Diablo 4 that players can apply to their gear to enhance their mobility, offense, defense, utility, and resources. And some Legendary Aspects can be used by all classes.
While there are Aspects that are class-only, General, or all-class Aspects, can be obtained by any class by completing the Aspect dungeon and applying to the appropriate gear. And the best part is that they’re account-wide, so these Aspects can be used by all the characters you create, regardless of class.
All Aspects in Diablo 4: General Dungeon-based Legendary Aspects
General dungeon-based Aspects are ones all players can obtain from the specified Aspect Dungeon. They may take time to collect as they are scattered across The Sanctuary.
Below are all the General Aspects you can get in Diablo 4 as well as their effects, what they can be applied to, and where you can collect them. Each number on the map corresponds with a specific Aspect in the table further down.
|Map Number
|Aspect Name
|Category
|Aspect Effects
|Can be applied to:
|Aspect Dungeon Location
|1
|Aspect of Disobedience
|Defensive
|You gain a tiny percentage of increased Armor for a couple of seconds when you deal any form of damage, stacking up to 25 to 50 percent.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet
|Halls of the Damned, Scouring Sands, Kehjistan
|2
|Aspect of Inner Calm
|Offensive
|Deal between five and 10 percent increased damage for every second you’re standing still—up to 30 percent.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet
|Raethwind Wilds, Wailing Hills, Scosglen
|3
|Aspect of Might
|Defensive
|Basic Skills grant you a percentage of Damage Reduction for two to six seconds.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet
|Dark Ravine, Tusmaa Rift, Dry Steppes
|4
|Aspect of Shared Misery
|Utility
|Lucky Hit: Up to 30 to 50 percent, there’s a chance that when you hit a Crowd Controlled enemy, that CC effect will spread to an unaffected enemy.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet
|Oblivion, Eriman’s Pyre, Hawezar
|5
|Aspect of the Deflecting Barrier
|Defensive
|While Barrier is active, there is a seven to 13 percent chance that you’ll ignore direct incoming damage from Distant enemies.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet
|Lost Keep, Umir Plateau, Hawezar
|6
|Aspect of the Expectant
|Offensive
|When you’re attacking enemies with a Basic Skill, this increases the damage of your next Core Skill cast by five to 10 percent—up to 30 percent.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet
|Underroot, Tur Dulra, Scosglen
|7
|Aspect of the Protector
|Defensive
|If you damage an Elite, you’ll be granted a Barrier that can absorb up to 620 damage for 10 seconds. And this can only occur every 30 seconds.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet
|Lost Archives, Desolate Highlands, Fractured Peaks
|8
|Aspect of the Umbral
|Resource
|Restores one to four of your Primary Resource if you CC an enemy.
|Ring
|Champion’s Demise, Untamed Scarpes, Dry Steppes
|9
|Edgemaster’s Aspect
|Offensive
|Skills deal up to 10 to 20 percent more damage depending on your available Primary Resource when cast. You’ll get the maximum benefit if you’ve got full Primary Resource.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet
|Oldstones, The Downs, Scosglen
|10
|Eluding Aspect
|Utility
|If you become injured while CC’d, you’ll become Unstoppable for a few seconds. And this effect has a cooldown of 20 to 40 seconds.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet
|Caldera Gate, The Pallid Glade, Fractured Peaks
|11
|Ghostwalker Aspect
|Mobility
|If you’re Unstoppable, you’ll gain a Movement Speed increase of 10 to 25 percent for a few seconds afterward. And you’ll be able to move through enemies with ease.
|Amulet, Boots.
|Broken Bulwark, Westering lowlands, Scosglen
|12
|Needleflare Aspect
|Offensive
|There’s a 20 to 40 percent chance that Thorns damage dealt will also damage all enemies around you.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet
|Yshari Sanctum, Caldeum, Kehjistan
|13
|Rapid Aspect
|Offensive
|Your Basic Skills gain Attack Speed between 15 to 30 percent.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Ring, Amulet
|Buried Hall, Jakha Basin, Dry Steppes
|14
|Wind Striker Aspect
|Mobility
|Your Critical Strikes will grant you a Movement Speed of eight to 16 percent for a second—up to six seconds.
|Amulet, Boots
|Shivta Ruins, Amber Sands, Kehjistan
If you’re someone like myself, who enjoys roaming across the map and collecting things, these Aspects certainly fit the bill.
When I was completing these dungeons, I started at one point, worked my way around the map, and unlocked various waypoints. It took a few hours to complete, so if you have time, or enjoy slaying and playing as you please, collecting all of the General Legendary Aspect from these dungeons is a great way to do that.
All Drop-based General Aspects in Diablo 4
Even though there are several Aspects all players can obtain from dungeons, some can only be obtained through drops, meaning that they’re luck-based. So, while clearing Diablo 4 dungeons or cellars or just killing mobs across The Sanctuary, you may encounter these General Aspects that every class can use.
|Aspect Name
|Category
|Aspect Effects
|Can be found on:
|Accelerating Aspect
|Offensive
|Critical Strikes made with your Core Skills will increase your Attack Speed by 15 to 25 percent for a few seconds.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, Ring
|Aspect of Retribution
|Offensive
|When they hit you, Distant enemies have a chance of being Stunned for a couple of seconds. And you’ll deal 20 to 40 percent more Stunned enemies.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, Ring
|Aspect of the Crowded Sage
|Defensive
|You’ll Heal between 4.2 and 16 percent of your Life per second for every Close enemy— up to 84 Life per second.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet
|Assimilation Aspect
|Resource
|If there are enemies affected by Damage over Time (DoT) effects, you’ll gain an increased Dodge Chance against them. And when you Dodge, you’ll gain five to 10 percent of your Primary Resource.
|Ring
|Conceited Aspect
|Offensive
|Deal 15 to 25 percent more damage when you have an active Barrier.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, Ring
|Exploiter’s Aspect
|Utility
|You have an increased CC duration, and you’ll deal 20 to 50 percent more damage to enemies that are Unstoppable.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest Armor, Gloves, Amulet
|Protecting Aspect
|If you’re hit when you’re not Healthy, a bubble is summoned and surrounds you for three to five seconds. While you’re in the bubble, you become Immune, but this can only occur every 90 seconds or so.
|Pants, Shield, Helmet, Chest armor, Amulet
|Smiting Aspect
|Offensive
|When enemies are injured, you’ll gain a 10 to 20 percent increased Critical Strike Chance. And if you’re Healthy, you’ll gain an increase to your CC duration of 20 to 40 percent.
|Weapons (one-handed and two-handed), Gloves, Amulet, Ring
|Starlight Aspect
|Resource
|You’ll gain between 10 and 20 of your Primary Resource for a specific percentage of your Life that you Heal.
|Ring
Obtaining Aspects is challenging, but their benefits are unmatched and once you’ve got the Aspect you need, they’re easy to apply to the appropriate gear.