Diablo 4 has brought tons of new content for fans of Blizzard’s long-running dungeon-crawler, including new characters, quests, and tons of enemies to slay. Diablo 4 really only gets started after you complete the campaign, but even so, the main quests are undoubtedly some of the best in the entire series.

Diablo 4 has one of the longest campaigns in the entire franchise, with six acts alongside a prologue and an epilogue. It took me over 40 hours to beat the main campaign. This time will drastically depend on your familiarity with the series and difficulty level. Since I was playing on the Veteran, I certainly spent a lot of time dying to bosses.

Set in the familiar, tattered world of Sanctuary, you will once again square off against hordes of demons. Once you complete the prologue, Act One, and Act Two, you will be sent off to an even more exciting Act Three.

Whether looking ahead at Act Three or gauging how far you have left until Act Four, this is every quest you need to know about in Diablo 4 Act Three.

All Diablo 4 Act Three main story quests

Get ready to face off against the Tyrant King. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Act Three, dubbed The Making of Monsters, boasts 16 total main story quests, one less than the previous act. In this, you will again face off against challenging bosses and deep dungeons.

Once defeating the ultimate boss of this Diablo 4 section, Brol The Tyrant King, you are officially halfway done.

Here are all 16 major story quests you will need to complete to finish this act:

The Spreading Darkness

Suffering Disquiet

Whittling Sanity

A Moment to Collect

Brought Low

The City of Blood and Dust

Small Blessings

Whispers from the Past

Through the Dark Glass

Descent Into Flame

Loose Threads

Oasis of Memories

Flesh from Bone

Beneath the Mask

Piercing the Veil

Exhumed Relics

Though there are several simple traveling quests amongst these 16, the later story quests will see you face off in some of the most challenging encounters in Diablo 4.

How long does it take to beat Diablo 4 Act Three?

Like all acts in Diablo 4, the time it takes to beat one particular section will vary wildly from player to player. Given the sheer amount of side quests and optional content in Diablo 4, you can pour hours into any given act.

If you focus on solely completing the main story quests, it should be completed in around four to six hours. I came quite close to finishing in around five hours and I certainly didn’t rush through too quickly.

This section of Diablo 4 will see a fair amount of traveling across Sanctuary and plenty of dungeon delving, both of which take up a fair amount of time.

