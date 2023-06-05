The vast world in Diablo 4 presents players with a staggering extent of tasks to complete, with the quest list in Act One of the campaign one of the most daunting on paper.

Serving as the entry point to the sequel and setting out the story, Act One is one of the largest of the six acts in terms of length and may be familiar to players who participated in the beta.

For those hoping to skip right through to the endgame, completion of the Diablo 4 story is required before you can reach higher World Tiers and the better rewards they offer, and must be completed at least once before it can be skipped.

How many quests are in Diablo 4 Act One?

After completing the Prologue, Act One will begin. Called A Cold and Iron Faith, these early quests will send you everywhere across Sanctuary and give a perspective of just how grand the full map in Diablo 4 truly is.

In total, there are 19 quests in Diablo 4‘s first act, with all of them varying in both size and complexity. Some are simple retrieve quests and can be quickly completed, while others will have you working through a Dungeon or battling major bosses.

All Diablo 4 Act One main quests

Ill Tidings

Tarnished Luster

The Knight and the Magpie

Undertaking

Below

In Her Wake

Storming the Gates

The Cost of Knowledge

Light’s Guidance

Kor Valar

Pilgrimage

Light’s Judgement

Light’s Protection

Wayward

Shroud of the Horadrim

Fledging Scholar

Crossing Over

Descent

Light’s Resolve

How long does it take to beat Diablo 4 Act One?

Like many open-world games with a large map and an abundance of quests, the full length of Diablo 4 Act One varies.

If you focus on the main quests, Act One can be completed in around four hours. If you are like me and are determined to help everyone—and get all the loot—and so want to complete all the side quests, that will multiply.

Taking your time can extend the length of Act One to around 12 hours. It is worth noting Act One is one of the longest, with other Acts in the story being noticeably shorter.

