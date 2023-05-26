After a decade, Diablo 4 is almost here, and fans are counting down for the release to dive back into the Sanctuary and explore the hellish world, fight world bosses, and raid dungeons. But the biggest question is, when does Diablo 4 actually launch?

If you’ve pre-purchased the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate version, you will get into the Sanctuary faster with up to four days of early access. And because there are so many release dates and times, knowing when it will arrive can be confusing.

Diablo 4 Early Access launch dates and times

If you’ve pre-purchased the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate versions of Diablo 4, you’ll gain access at the Sanctuary on June 1 or 2, depending on your location. These release dates apply to all platforms: PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

June 1, 2023, launch locations and times

Irvine, CA, USA: 4pm PDT

4pm PDT New York, NY, USA: 7pm ET

7pm ET Sáo Paulo, Brazil: 8pm BRT

June 2, 2023, launch locations and times

London, England: 12am BST

12am BST Berlin, Germany: 1am CEST

1am CEST Istanbul, Turkey: 2am TRT

2am TRT Seoul, Korea: 8am KST

8am KST Sydney, Australia: 9am AEST

9am AEST Auckland, New Zealand: 11am NZST

Diablo 4 Global Launch Dates and Times

June 5, 2023, launch locations and times

Irvine, CA, USA: 4pm PDT

4pm PDT New York, NY, USA : 7pm ET

: 7pm ET Sáo Paulo, Brazil: 8pm BRT

June 6, 2023, launch locations and times

London, England: 12am BST

12am BST Berlin, Germany: 1am CEST

1am CEST Istanbul, Turkey: 2am TRT

2am TRT Seoul, Korea: 8am KST

8am KST Sydney, Australia: 9am AEST

9am AEST Auckland, New Zealand: 11am NZST

How to pre-load Diablo 4 on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation

From May 30 at 4pm PDT, those who’ve pre-purchased Diablo 4 can start pre-loading on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

PC

Launch the Battle.net client and navigate to the Diablo 4 game page. On the Diablo 4 game Page, click the dropdown menu under “Game Version.” Select the Diablo 4 option. Press the blue button that reads Install. Diablo 4 will install and be ready for you on your launch day.

Xbox

Launch the Xbox Store . Navigate to the Diablo 4 page and select download. Diablo 4 will download and be ready for you on your launch day.

PlayStation

Launch the PlayStation Store. Navigate to the Diablo 4 page and select download. Diablo 4 will download and be ready for you on your launch day.

The multiple launch dates for Diablo 4 are confusing, but we’ve put together everything you need to know about early access and global launch dates and times.

