Diablo 4 Act 2 quest list: All main story quests

Diablo 4 is the latest in Blizzard’s much-beloved dungeon-crawling RPG, which introduces tons of new content and quests. While Diablo games have far more content than just its main storyline, Diablo 4 boasts one of the most extensive campaigns in the franchise’s history.

Along with a high max level, Diablo 4 also contains a significantly longer campaign that beats out all of its predecessors. Personally, it took me around 40 hours to beat the main game, although I was playing on the harder difficulty.

Set in Sanctuary, you will once again face off against legions of demons, wild beasts, and more. After completing the prologue and Act 1, you will soon be thrust into the action-packed Act 2.

Whether looking ahead at Act 2 or seeing how long you have left until Act 3, this is every quest that you will need to know in Diablo 4 Act 2.

All Diablo 4 Act 2 main story quests

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Act 2 in Diablo 4 will see you take on several major dungeons across 17 total main storyline quests. Though there are certainly plenty of side quests that you can undertake at your own pace, this is a section that I found you can speed through fairly quickly.

Dubbed The Knife Twists Again, Act 2 will come after completing Diablo 4’s prologue and Act 1: A Cold and Iron Faith. Below are all the main story quests contained in Diablo 4 Act 2 in order:

An Unforeseen Visit

Dark Omens

Encroaching Shadows

Exhuming the Forgotten

Harrowed Lament

Apex of Misery

Parting Embers

Feral Nature

The Beast Within

The Path of Rage

Fangs of Corruption

Stemming the Flow

Buried Secrets

In Ruins

Entombed legacy

Shadow Over Cerrigar

As the World Burns

Related: How many acts are in Diablo 4?

Whereas some of these quests will be simple fetch and return tasks, others will be full dungeon dives into some of the most difficult stretches of Diablo 4. During this act, you are certain to level and strengthen your character even further.

About the author