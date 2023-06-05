Diablo 4 Act 2 quest list: All main story quests

Diablo 4 is the latest in Blizzard’s much-beloved dungeon-crawling RPG, which introduces tons of new content and quests. While Diablo games have far more content than just its main storyline, Diablo 4 boasts one of the most extensive campaigns in the franchise’s history.
Along with a high max level, Diablo 4 also contains a significantly longer campaign that beats out all of its predecessors. Personally, it took me around 40 hours to beat the main game, although I was playing on the harder difficulty.
Set in Sanctuary, you will once again face off against legions of demons, wild beasts, and more. After completing the prologue and Act 1, you will soon be thrust into the action-packed Act 2.
Whether looking ahead at Act 2 or seeing how long you have left until Act 3, this is every quest that you will need to know in Diablo 4 Act 2.
All Diablo 4 Act 2 main story quests
Act 2 in Diablo 4 will see you take on several major dungeons across 17 total main storyline quests. Though there are certainly plenty of side quests that you can undertake at your own pace, this is a section that I found you can speed through fairly quickly.
Dubbed The Knife Twists Again, Act 2 will come after completing Diablo 4’s prologue and Act 1: A Cold and Iron Faith. Below are all the main story quests contained in Diablo 4 Act 2 in order:
- An Unforeseen Visit
- Dark Omens
- Encroaching Shadows
- Exhuming the Forgotten
- Harrowed Lament
- Apex of Misery
- Parting Embers
- Feral Nature
- The Beast Within
- The Path of Rage
- Fangs of Corruption
- Stemming the Flow
- Buried Secrets
- In Ruins
- Entombed legacy
- Shadow Over Cerrigar
- As the World Burns
Related: How many acts are in Diablo 4?
Whereas some of these quests will be simple fetch and return tasks, others will be full dungeon dives into some of the most difficult stretches of Diablo 4. During this act, you are certain to level and strengthen your character even further.