The next sweeping Sanctuary update is here, with Diablo 4 patch 1.0.2d going live on Sunday, June 4, just days out from the Blizzard sequel’s global release.

While there’s plenty the Blizzard developers have been playing around with in Build #42131, survivability across all five Diablo 4 classes is headlining the update. According to Blizzard, who explained the raft of early access changes in its June 4 patch notes, players have simply been surviving for too long in a variety of fights and skirmishes. “This greatly warps our vision for how combat should be in Diablo 4,” the gameplay team explained alongside the planned changes.

On the balancing side, Necromancer is the clear winner with big 1.0.2d buffs, while Druid, Barbarian, Rogue, and Sorcerers are on the pointy end of nerfs.

On top of that, the Stolen Artifice quest has been disabled while the Diablo 4 devs iron out some kinks. We’ve not heard when it will be back, so I will definitely be making a note to save the Scosglen zone for later.

When I installed Build #42131 it was just over 300MB and finished in a minute or two, so I could get right back to the blood-soaked Sanctuary grind quite quickly.

As you install, you can read the full changes below.

Diablo 4 patch notes 1.0.2d — Build #42131

Barbarian

Skill Changes

Challenging Shout Damage Reduction gained from Skill Ranks reduced from four percent to two percent.



Legendary Aspect Changes

Bold Chieftain’s Aspect Cooldown reduction per Nearby enemy reduced from 2.7-5.4 seconds to 1.0-1.9 seconds. Maximum Cooldown reduction from 12 to six seconds.



Aspect of the Dire Whirlwind Increased Critical Strike Chance per second reduced from 5-10 percent to 3-8 percent. Maximum Critical Strike Chance bonus reduced from 20-40 percent to 9-24 percent.



Item Changes

Gohr’s Devastating Grips Explosion damage gained from Whirlwind reduced from 50-70 percent to 16-26 percent. Damage against wreckable objects no longer increases explosion damage. Explosion damage is only increased by the first 100 hits of Whirlwind.



Druid

Skill Changes

Pulverize Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 33 percent to 25 percent.

Lightning Storm Damage increased from 32 percent to 40 percent.

Grizzly Rage Maximum extended duration from kills reduced from 10 to five seconds.



Class Specialization

Obsidian Slam Kills required for bonus increased from 10 to 20.

Calm Before the Storm Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 15 percent to 10 percent.



Passive Changes

Electric Shock Damage bonus increased from 5/10/15 percent to 6/12/18 percent.



Legendary Aspect Changes

Shockwave Aspect Damage reduced from 90-130 percent to 60-100 percent.

Crashstone Aspect Critical Strike Damage reduced from 40-50 percent to 30-40 percent.

Lightning Dancer’s Aspect Flat damage increased from 0.5-0.6 to 0.7-0.8.



Necromancer

Skill Changes

Blood Lance Damage increased from 67.5 percent to 80 percent.

Army of the Dead Damage increased from 30 percent to 45 percent. Cooldown reduced from 90 to 70 seconds.

Blood Wave Damage increased from 90 percent to 120 percent.



Passive Changes

Shadowblight Damage increased from 20 percent to 22 percent.

Grim Harvest Essence gained reduced from 3/6/9 to 2/4/6.

Serration Critical Strike Chance reduced from 0.5/1/1.5 percent to 0.3/0.6/0.9 percent.

Death’s Defense Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45 percent to 60/45/30 percent.



Class Specialization

Raise Skeleton Skeleton Warrior attack damage increased by 10 percent.

Golem Golem attack damage increased by 10 percent.

Blood Golem Blood Golem Life drain damage increased from 40 percent to 90 percent. Blood Golem Life drain healing from enemies hit increased from four percent to five percent.

Iron Golem Iron Golem slam damage increased from 25 percent to 175 percent. Iron Golem shockwave damage increased from 30 percent to 40 percent.



Necromancer Paragon Board Changes

Hulking Monstrosity Golem Life and damage bonus increased from 30 percent to 40 percent Life.

Cult Leader Damage bonus increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.



Rogue

Skill Changes

Twisting Blades Advanced Twisting Blades Cooldown reduction per enemy hit reduced from 0.25 to 0.1 seconds. Advanced Twisting Blades maximum Cooldown reduction reduced from three to two seconds

Rapid Fire Damage increased from 24 percent to 30 percent.

Dark Shroud Damage Reduction per shadow gained from Skill Ranks reduced from 0.8 percent to 0.4 percent.

Dash Enhanced Dash Critical Strike Damage bonus from 20 percent to 15 percent.

Caltrops Damage increased from 30 percent to 40 percent.



Passive Changes

Concussive Critical Strike Chance reduced from 5/10/15 percent to 4/8/12 percent.



Legendary Affix Changes

Repeating Maximum Minion Life lost in a single damage instance reduced from 75/60/45 percent to 60/45/30 percent.



Sorcerer

Skill Changes

Arc Lash Lucky Hit Chance reduced from 30 percent to 14 percent. Glinting Arc Lash Cooldown reduction reduced from 0.25 to 0.15 seconds.

Teleport Shimmering Teleport’s Damage Reduction duration reduced from five to three seconds.



Legendary Affix Changes

Aspect of Control Bonus damage reduced from 30-40 percent to 25-35 percent.



General

Miscellaneous Class Changes

Druid Companions and Necromancer Minions Maximum damage over time taken per damage instance reduced from two percent to one percent of maximum Life.



Paragon Board Changes

Rare Nodes

Player Attack Speed nodes reduced by 50 percent.

Glyphs

All Glyph Bonus scaling has been reduced by around 34 percent, except for the following: Critical Strike Damage Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66 percent. Vulnerable Glyphs’ Bonus reduced by ~66 percent. Glyphs’ Bonus to Rare nodes reduced by ~50 percent. Glyphs’ Bonus to Magic nodes reduced by ~40 percent. Glyphs’ Bonus to Cold/Fire/Lightning/Non-Physical/Physical nodes reduced by ~62.5 percent.



Monster Changes

Significantly reduced the spawn rate of Treasure Goblins within PvP zones.

Bug Fixes

Fixed the name for the Light Bearer Mount.

The Go to Shop button from the Wardrobe will now properly open the shop.

Fixed an issue where if a Sorcerer uses Deep Freeze and is affected by another effect that would freeze them, it caused them to be permanently stunned.

Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.

Update, June 5, 12.38am CT: Added more details on Necromancer buffs.

Update June 4, 10:53pm CT: Added further details on installation size and all buffs and nerfs for five the Diablo 4 classes.

