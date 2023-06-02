You may be in hell even before playing the game.

Diablo 4, like many games with early access, has already needed a hotfix from Blizzard to have some day-one bugs solved. The list of issues Blizzard solved is short so far, but it will surely grow as experienced players note problems in their games.

Unfortunately, these hotfixes are not meant to address common platform error codes like “your account is currently locked” or “ACCESS_VIOLATION”. Errors like these are usually tied to server instability or installation issues, whereas hotfixes are meant to solve pressing bugs and other issues in the game.

You may still run into other kinds of issues. In my case, when I tried to buy the game, Battle.net bugged out and forced me to buy it in my browser, for some reason. Some of my friends have reported issues with even logging into the platform, and we are not alone. These hotfixes won’t solve these issues, and if you’re in the same boat, you will have to wait for a Battle.net update instead.

So far, the Diablo 4 hotfixes solved class and item-specific problems. If you are playing Sorcerer and Rogue, I have some news for you. As a Druid player in the early game, I fortunately have not run into any gameplay issues for now.

Diablo 4 players have been running into early bugs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are all Diablo 4 hotfixes pushed by Blizzard, sorted by date, as shared by community manager PezRadar:

June 2

A server-side hotfix was rolled out this evening. Server-side hotfixes occur in the background and will not require a client-side patch.

Sorcerer

Class Specialization

Flame Shield Enchantment

When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown.

Rogue

Class Specialization

Inner Sight

After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction

This affix will no longer appear on items.

Miscellaneous

Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

This story will be updated once new hotfixes are pushed live.

