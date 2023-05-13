How to fix code 395002 in Diablo 4

The Diablo 4 Server Slam is live for the weekend of May 12 before the official launch of the game on June 1. This weekend’s Server Slam is really just that: a stress test of the servers so that the developers can be ready for the official launch. Hopefully, this leads to fewer issues starting in June, such as pesky error codes like error code 395002.

Error code 395002 is one that’s popped up a bit more frequently during the Server Slam. Players that are seeing this error are either being booted out of their game, or can’t get online whatsoever. If you want to see how to fix this error code, check out our guide below.

Fixing error code 395002 in Diablo 4

From what we can gather, error code 395002 occurs when the servers have been overloaded in Diablo 4. Players will most likely see the error code after a message has appeared that says “Your account is currently locked. Please wait a few minutes and try again.”

Related: How long are the queue times in Diablo 4’s Server Slam?

While there is no official confirmation of this error code’s cause, it appears server overload is the current theory amongst players. As such, there is no real way to fix it aside from restarting your game or your system and continuing to try and log in to Diablo 4. You can also try to close out of the Battle.net application entirely if you’re on PC. This is done by going into Task Manager and ending the Battle.net task.

Unfortunately, other than that, there is nothing you can do other than wait for the developers to get the servers under control and back in working order. You can always track the status of the Diablo 4 servers through various third party means or by checking the official Diablo 4 Twitter account.

About the author