How to complete Mount: Donan’s Favor in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has finally arrived, and players cannot wait to explore all the different regions full of evil demons and monsters. Traversing around the map can be tricky, especially if you have to cover long distances on foot. Fortunately, there is a Mount option in Diablo 4 that allows players to ride horses and travel faster across the regions. However, the Mount is related to a mission named Donan’s Favor, and this Priority Quest is available after you reach Act IV in the game.

You will need to visit most of the regions in Diablo 4 to complete different story Quests. You won’t get a Mount right after starting the game and will need to progress to Act IV to trigger the mission that unlocks horses. Naturally, players want to know how to get the Mount quickly and traverse across the map faster to complete missions, dungeons, and other side quests.

Here’s how to start and complete Mount: Donan’s Favor in Diablo 4.

How to start Mount: Donan’s Favor in Diablo 4

Visit Kyovashad to start Mount Donan’s Favor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After reaching Act IV in the campaign, you’ll get a mission called A Gathering Storm in Diablo 4. For this mission, you need to travel to Kyovashad and interact with Donan at the Cathedral of Light. After speaking with him for a while, Donan will ask you to talk to the stable master about a steed. Check the map image above to see the exact location of the stable master in Kyovashad.

How to get a Mount in Diablo 4

Interact with the Stablemaster to unlock the mount. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The stable master Oskar will be waiting for you at the Stables. You need to interact with him and select the dialogue option that says I’m a friend of Donan’s. This automatically unlocks the Mount option, and you can purchase a Horse from the stable master. For players who have the Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition, you will get the Light-Bearer and Temptation Mounts. Along with them, you will also get the Caparison of Faith and Hellborn Carapace Mount Armors to choose from.

How to summon a Mount in Diablo 4?

Get on a horse to travel around the map quicker. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To summon your Mount in Diablo 4, press Z on the keyboard, and dpad-right on the controllers. You can discover different Mounts by exploring the sanctuary. While Mounted, you can cover the ground faster, and it also allows you to get a burst of speed to move past enemies. Your Mount can also get intimidated by a large group of monsters, so keep an eye on the orange bar that indicates the Mount’s fear level.

