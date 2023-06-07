Diablo 4 Act 4 quest list

Diablo 4 brought tons of new quests and content to Blizzard’s dungeon-crawling RPG franchise. Players will have plenty of new enemies to slay, build options, and treasure to loot. Though there is plenty of end-game content after you have completed the campaign, the main story quests are some of the best content in the title.

Diablo 4 boasts the longest campaign in the series yet, with six total acts along with a prologue and epilogue. Personally, it took me around 40 hours to completely wrap up the main storyline, and I will admit I spent a bit of time grinding. This time will greatly vary depending on your difficulty, though you should be able to reach the end-game around this time.

Set in the world of Sanctuary, you will face off against Lilith and her seemingly endless horde of demons. Once you beat Act One, Two, and Three, you will finally be on your way to Act Four. Now closer to the ending than the start, your character should start to feel immensely more powerful as you close in on the final acts.

Whether you’re looking ahead at Act Five or just curious to see how much content is left, this is every quest you will need to complete in Diablo 4 Act Four.

All Diablo 4 Act Four main story quests

You’ll need to face off against Andariel to pass Act Four. Image via Dot Esports

Called A Gathering Storm, you should enter into Act Four at least level 20 or higher. Much like in previous Acts, you will go into dungeons and face off against increasingly more difficult bosses to make it through this section.

Act Four has the fewest quests out of all six major sections of Diablo 4. Do not let this fool you into thinking this is an easier portion of the game, as Andariel has proven to be one of the more difficult fights in the game.

Below are all six quests in Diablo 4 Act Four:

Prying the Eye

A Master’s Touch

Lost Arts

A Meeting of the Minds

Anguish Incarnate

Eye of the Storm

How long does it take to beat Diablo 4 Act Four?

Considering Act Four in Diablo 4 has significantly fewer missions than its previous sections, this Act may take slightly less time to complete. You should be able to beat this Act in around three to four hours.

The time it takes to beat this act will not only depend on your difficulty but also how you fare in the various combat sections. Personally, I spent a lot of time dying to Andriel, so it equaled out to about the same time it took me to beat previous acts.

If you enter this act prepared and well-geared, you can likely speed through.

