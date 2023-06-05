How to unlock Diablo 4 World Tier 3 and access Capstone Dungeons

There is no shortage of action and challenges in Diablo 4, with Capstone Dungeons being one of the hardest for players to face.

After running through the main story, the endgame unlocks an entirely different level to the game, with additional rewards, further customization to classes, and harder challenges to face off against alone or alongside friends. Any player who has worked their way through Diablo 4 will have come across Dungeons and the formidable bosses they must defeat, though they are nothing in comparison to the task of completing a Capstone Dungeon.

How to unlock Diablo 4 World Tier Three

To unlock World Tier Three in Diablo 4, the main campaign must be completed as well as the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in Kyovashad. It is recommended that players between levels 50 to 70 play on World Tier Three.

I would suggest your first playthrough is on World Tier Two as it increases the gold and experience while reducing the difficulty jump to World Tier Three.

Players can move to World Tier Three for better rewards and a harder challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to access Capstone Dungeons in Diablo 4

Capstone Dungeons only become available at the end of a World Tier run. The first one that will be accessible will be the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in the Fractured Peaks.

Capstone Dungeons are much larger than the normal Dungeons found in Diablo 4 and include a teleporter that transports players to another portion of the dungeon to continue their fight. The set-up remains the same though, with a number of objectives needing to be completed before moving on to the final boss fight.

In the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon, players must collect Animus from Revenant Knights, a relatively simple task for those accustomed to fighting elites.

After that, however, players must take on the High Council, which is made up of four different bosses with individual health bars. These bosses are the Sacred Physician, Grand Inquisitor, Lord Commander, and Devoted Champion.

From there, players arrive at the Reliquary of Erudition and must slay all the enemies before preparing for The Curator. This difficult boss uses AOE attacks, summons bone walls, summons skeletal allies, and calls whirlwinds.

With patience, movement, and focus on damage, the boss will eventually go down and the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon will be completed.

All rewards in Capstone Dungeons

As well as the abundance of loot that will be collected throughout the various battles you will have in the Capstone Dungeon, completing the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon will unlock World Tier Three: Nightmare. The increase in World Tier sees all your usual Diablo 4 enemies gain a 20 percent increase to all damage resistance, though defeating them grants 100 percent more experience and 15 percent gold.

In World Tier Three, Sacred and Unique items become available, Helltides can occur and Nightmare Sigils are available as drop rewards.

This is not the end of the line though; another Capstone Dungeon will still need to be completed before being able to make the jump to World Tier Four: Torment.

