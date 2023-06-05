Diablo 4 Champion’s Demise dungeon location and how to clear

If you’re looking for more Primary Resource generation in Diablo 4 (Spirit, Fury, etc.), clearing the Champion’s Demise dungeon and its cursed Cairn Downfall room is a must. After completing it, you unlock the Aspect of the Umbral, which restores one of your primary resources whenever you crowd-control an enemy. Applying effects like slow, stun, and daze will generate more resources, which is great for builds like my own Werebear Druid.

Here’s what you need to know about the Cairn Downfall dungeon and the challenges you will face to unlock its important Aspect.

Champion’s Demise dungeon exact location in Diablo 4

The Champion’s Demise dungeon, which contains the Cairn Downfall area, is located in the Untamed Scarps sub-region, in the Dry Steppes. That’s a very long walk to the west of Kyovashad. If you haven’t unlocked any area in the Dry Steppes yet, I recommend looking at the path on my screenshot below. That’s the exact path I followed, which also let me level up one time while I cleared mobs and events on the way.

If you have unlocked a few waypoints in the Dry Steppes, the Jirandai Waypoint is the closest to this dungeon, making it a short walk to the northeast. It’s also west of The Ruins of Qara-Yisu and southeast of the Temple of Rot strongholds.

Reaching Champion’s Demise from Kyovashad is a long walk. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to clear Cairn Downfall

Before fighting the Khazra Abomination for your Aspect in Champion’s Demise, you have to do some fetching around the Cairn Downfall area. I was forced to fully clear Cairn Downfall to get all three Stone Carvings to the pedestal in the center of the room, but there might be ways to avoid some of the mobs along the way.

You will find the Stone Carvings to the south, southwest, and northwest of the pedestals in Cairn Downfall. All of them will be protected by enormous mobs of demons. I carried each Stone Carving to the pedestals one by one.

The southwest Stone Carving location. Screenshot by Dot Esports The northwest Stone Carving location. Screenshot by Dot Esports The south Stone Carving location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s essential to bring a good area damage ability in your build. In my case, I brought Pulverize with my Werebear Druid, but any ability in your class that can deal big damage numbers in an area will be of huge help. It’s easy to be swarmed by Spiders and Moon Clan demons while looking for the items. When fighting mobs, pay special attention to Moon Clan Shamans and kill them first when possible. Their power beans will buff any monster it is attached to, making your fight way harder.

I also recommend having a lot of health regeneration and damage mitigation if you’re going for a melee build. In my Werebear Druid, for example, I ran ability upgrades like Preserving Debilitating Roar and Natural Trample for extra tankiness.

Once you bring all Stone Carvings to the pedestals, you will unlock the room in the north where the dungeon boss Khazra Abomination will be waiting for you.

How to kill Khazra Abomination and obtain the Aspect of the Umbral

Defeating the Khazra Abomination is a matter of avoiding its poison pools and dealing damage nonstop. It did not spawn any mobs against me during the fight, so I focused on using my best single-target skills to take it down, as you can see in the video of my fight below.

Video by Dot Esports

Khazra also throws poison pools far away from it, so you should also be careful with them if running ranged builds.

As you burn the boss’ health, it will start spawning poison pools that are larger and in higher numbers than before, making precise movement an important part of survival.

If you get the movement right, you will eventually beat Khazra and unlock the Aspect of the Umbral in your Codex. Next, look for an Occultist in a major town like Kyovashad to imprint your Aspect into your gear. When you want to replay the dungeon for any reason, just reset it.

How Aspect of the Umbral works

When you reach an Occultist, you will learn the Aspect of the Umbral is imprinted only into a ring at the cost of six Veiled Crystals, which you can obtain from salvaging rare weapons and armor. Here what the Aspect’s effect reads once equipped:

Imprinted: Restore one of your Primary Resource when you Crowd Control and enemy

You can only imprint Aspects into Rare or higher rarity gear. Rare rings will become Legendary, like my Loop of the Umbral below.

A ring after equipping the Aspect of the Umbral. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Since this Aspect is from the Codex of Power, it can’t be extracted, but it can be re-applied as many times as you want in rings as long as you pay its imprint cost.

