How to reset dungeons in Diablo 4

Dungeons are a core part of Diablo 4’s gameplay. These multi-chamber instances are the primary method to gain gold, items, XP, and progression the main plot. Given that dungeons also have the chance to drop Legendary gear from bosses makes this an excellent spot to farm, though you will need to know how to ‘reset’ your selected instance.

Related: How many acts are in Diablo 4?

The previous method, first seen in the Diablo 4 beta, allowed you to reset instances simply by navigating to the menu and pressing a ‘reset’ button. If you have played Diablo 4 since its release, you may notice this option has been removed. Instead, there is a more passive way that you will need to learn how to reset dungeons.

Resetting Dungeons in Diablo 4

In order to reset a dungeon in Diablo 4, you will need to venture back to the beginning of the dungeon and wait outside for several minutes. After approximately five to ten minutes, all enemies, including bosses, will have respawned.

You can reach the entry of your chosen dungeon either by doubling back from where you came or by using the ‘Leave Dungeon’ option on the emote wheel. Note that there are several circumstances that you will not be able to use the ‘Leave Dungeon’ feature, such as reaching a major plot point.

Image of the Diablo 4 Emote Wheel | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Quickly into my Veteran run in Diablo 4, I realized that I was massively underleveled and undergeared for many of the later game fights. To catch up, I just ran through the same dungeon several times and managed to gain plenty of gold, XP, and items to get ready for the endgame. There are dozens of dungeons found throughout Diablo 4, so finding one that you find easy to replay will be straightforward.

Dungeons are not the only way to level up and gain XP, however, given the high density of enemy encounters and nearby loot, it is undoubtedly the best method.

About the author