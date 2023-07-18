This Diablo 4 player tested XP gains for every dungeon and stronghold so you don’t have to

A dedicated Diablo 4 player has completed all 130 dungeons and Strongholds to create a resource for all players to determine which ones actually offer the most experience at each level while playing solo, in a duo, or in a group of three to four players.

At the start of Diablo 4, earning experience isn’t too difficult but can be tedious. If you’re leveling an alt character, knowing where to go and how to level faster can be challenging.

But from today, thanks to avid Diablo grinder Drybear, who completed all 130 dungeons and Strongholds, everyone can now access a free experience resource list that shows which dungeons and strongholds offer the most experience—basically, the perfect path for other players to maximize their experience gains.

Best Dungeons and Strongholds for optimal Diablo 4 experience gains

Solo

Level 1-12: Lost Archives

Level 12-17: Calibel’s Mine

Level 17 – 45: Sarat’s Lair

Level 45 – 100: Nightmare Dungeons

Group Size: Two

Level 1-17: Lost Archives

Level 17-45: Sarat’s Lair

Group Size: Three or Four

Level 1-17: Lost Archives

Level 17-22: Champion’s Demise

Level 22-45: Komdor Temple

This has been evaluated further too, to include which ones are the best if you’re playing solo or in a group of two or three to four.

To maximize your experience farming grind, you’ll want to farm Diablo 4 dungeons that are at least three levels higher than you are to get the most from them. And as strongholds are generally your level plus two, you’ll still generally be able to optimize your experience farming because of the level difference.

Not only is this such a valuable and incredibly insightful resource, but it’s totally free, and players are beyond grateful for this information, especially those who didn’t originally see the value of clearing Strongholds.

With season one, Season of the Malignant, rolling out on Friday, July 20, this information has come at just the right time for many Diablo 4 players.

