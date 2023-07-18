Diablo 4’s Helltide event has somehow gotten even harder after Patch 1.1

A major change for endgame players in Diablo 4 Patch 1.1, released today, will make Helltide events much, much more challenging. While this endgame activity still remains one of the best sources of loot, monsters have become harder to kill and chests will now require slightly more Aberrant Crystals.

Helltides are world events that, much like Strongholds, see enemies take over an entire region of Sanctuary. Unlocked after completing the main storyline and accessing World Tier Three, in Helltide events you can gather a unique currency called Aberrant Crystals in order to unlock Tortured Chests.

Given that Helltide events are one of the best sources of Legendary loot in Diablo 4 for end-game players, the mobs and mini-bosses around these infected areas are higher level than the player. As of Patch 1.1, these enemies are even harder to kill than ever. Per the developer notes, monsters that spawn in Helltide events are now three levels higher than the player instead of two.

Tortured Chests of Mystery, the event’s best source of loot, will also be harder to come by. While previously these Helltide chests could be unlocked with 175 Aberrant Cinders, it will now cost 250. Thankfully, this price increase will be slightly offset by a slight increase in Aberrant Cinder drops. Instead of just coming from enemies, Aberrant Crystals can now drop from any intractable or destructable object.

As one of Diablo 4’s primary end-game activities, the developers stated that these changes are intended to “increase the danger in Helltide’s risk-reward gameplay.” Despite the risk becoming significantly higher, the reward still remains worth it.

Aside from Helltide changes, Patch 1.1 will massively change previous leveling strategies and character progression, as well as give players quality of life updates and plenty of class adjustments. Considering that Blizzard has hinted at a long road map for Diablo 4, we can likely expect more changes to Helltide events in coming patches.

