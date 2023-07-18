Patch 1.1 is a major update early in the life cycle of Diablo 4, the massive hack-and-slash action role-playing game. This significant update will launch a few days prior to the start of the game’s first season, Season of the Malignant.

This patch is a massive one, prepping the game for the Season of the Malignant launch scheduled for July 20. In this season, players will be tasked with tackling a new Malignant corruption that’s affected the monsters scattered around Sanctuary, and defeating them will allow players to pick up new socket-able Malignant Hearts.

A lot is being included in the Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.notes, so much so that the patch notes consist of roughly 6,600 words. That’s a lot of information to take in at once, so we’ve done it for you and now can give you the major highlights and takeaways.

Diablo 4 Patch 1.1 gameplay changes: Helltide is harder, and you can’t get carried in higher World Tiers anymore

For endgame players, a major increase in difficulty has hit the Helltide events as of Patch 1.1. Helltide monsters will now be three levels higher than the player instead of two, and The Tortured Gift of Mysteries chest now costs 250 Aberrant Cinders to open instead of 175. The devs noted they wanted to “increase the danger in Helltide’s risk-reward gameplay.”

For players in World Tier II, enjoy an increase in bonus gold and monsters that drop 15 percent more items. Completing Whispers in tiers III and IV also rewards “significantly” more experience. But players who join their friends in higher-tier dungeons will now get way less experience from sitting around while their friends clear the dungeon. Players will also receive less experience from killing higher-level monsters.

New unique items and Legendary Aspects, and for all Diablo 4 classes in Patch 1.1

A new uber unique staff, the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander, can be obtained from World Tier IV. This staff allows the holder to gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. It only occurs once every 30 seconds, and it is considered “an extremely rare drop.”

Barbarian 1.1 changes

Barbarians can get their hands on Azurewrath, a unique sword that freezes enemies and deals cold damage on lucky hits, as well as the Ancestral Charge offensive Legendary Aspect, which causes Charge to call forth four Ancients who also Charge, dealing 50 to 100 percent of normal damage.

Druid 1.1 changes

Druids can get the Fleshrender unique one-handed mace, which causes Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl to deal 0.5 to 1.0 damage to nearby Poisoned enemies, while the Subterranean offensive Legendary Aspect causes Poison Creeper’s active to cast Landslide in a circle around you and make Earth Skills deal 10 to 20 percent increased damage to Poisoned enemies.

Necromancer 1.1 changes

Necromancers get the Lidless Wall unique shield, giving you a five to 25 percent chance to spawn an additional Bone Storm after hitting an enemy outside of your currently active Bone Storm. The Necromancer’s Gore Quills offensive Legendary Aspect causes Blood Lance to consume Blood Orbs that also conjure lances from them, dealing 20 to 50 percent of normal damage while prioritizing un-lanced enemies.

Rogue 1.1 changes

Rogues can get the Eaglehorn unique bot, which gives Penetrating Shot a 30 to 80 percent chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for three seconds. Rogues can also use the Pestilent Points offensive Legendary Aspect, which causes every third cast of Puncture to become Poison Imbued “with 100-150 percent of normal potency.”

Sorcerer 1.1 changes

Sorcerers can acquire The Oculus as a unique wand, gaining the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. Sorcerers can also get the Searing Wards offensive Legendary Aspect, which makes Firewall free to cast after spending 200 to 100 Mana; Firewall will also destroy incoming small missiles.

For a full list of balance changes coming to each of the classes in Patch 1.1, read those in the Balance Updates section of the patch notes.

Malignant Hearts: What they are and how to get them in Diablo 4

When Season of the Malignant starts, elite enemies with the Partly Corrupted status will drop a Malignant Heart upon death. After completing the season questline, you can perform a ritual with the Cage of Binding that will cause the enemy to be reborn as a Fully Corrupted enemy. Defeating this enemy will drop a lootable Malignant Heart.

Malignant Hearts in your inventory can be placed into special Infested sockets that will be available in Jewelry, in place of a normal gem. There are 32 different Malignant Hearts available, each providing its own unique, powerful bonus on the same level as any Legendary Aspect. Defeating tougher Malignant Creatures will increase the strength of Malignant Hearts. Players can have up to three “Caged Hearts” equipped at one time.

Players can farm Hearts from the Malignant Tunnels, a shorter, replayable dungeon infested with Malignant. At the end of the Malignant Tunnels, you can use an item called the Invoker to summon a monster that will drop a specific type of Malignant Heart upon death.

Season of the Malignant: All seasonal content

Starting in season one, players can make new seasonal characters provided they have already completed the campaign. Seasonal characters will start out with:

The optional ability to skip the campaign

Immediate mount access

All previously discovered Altars of Lilith and map areas unlocked, along with the corresponding Renown from unlocking them.

As players collect Malignant Hearts and advance the seasonal story, they will progress both the Season Journey and Battle Pass. The Season Journey consists of chapters, and completing chapters will unlock rewards like Legendary Aspects, a Mastery Title, and other rewards. Experience earned will go toward the battle pass, featuring 63 premium tiers and 27 free tiers.

Players can also acquire Smoldering Ashes from the season pass to spend on Season Blessings, which will provide bonuses to earned Gold, experience, harvested resources, or Obols.

The massive, full list of Patch 1.1.notes can be found on the Blizzard website, including all balance changes, bug fixes, and small gameplay changes.

