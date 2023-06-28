All Super Unique Monster spawns in Diablo 4 and how to beat them

The plethora of content in Diablo 4 makes it difficult to remember everything at your disposal and finding the Super Unique Monster spawn locations may have passed you by.

Super Unique Monsters in Diablo 4 are the most powerful non-boss enemy in the game, with higher health and damage output along with unique abilities and mechanics that make them harder to defeat.

With specific names and even their own backstory, Super Unique Monsters offer another level of exploration in the game’s lore and are the perfect challenge for a completionist to undertake.

The rewards for defeating Super Unique Monsters make the effort worthwhile, providing an abundance of loot and experience, as well as dropping Hidden Rare items, which are similar to Unique items but not quite as valuable, with their build influence lower.

If you want to hunt down all these monsters and grab their Hidden Rare items, you can find everything you need to know about each of them below.

All Fractured Peak Super Unique Monsters in Diablo 4

Sir Lynna

Just a short walk from Kyovashad. Screenshot via Map Genie

Sir Lynna can be found at the Kylsik Plateau subregion of the Fractured Peaks, just a short distance north of the Kyovashad waypoint and west of the Forsaken Quarry dungeon, but only spawns at night.

AOE attacks are your best bet at defeating Sir Lynna, who is the hardest enemy in the Fractured Peaks region, with Vulnerable and crowd-control AOE attacks being particularly effective.

After defeating Sir Lynna, you receive the Darkblade sword, which can only be equipped by the Rogue class and provides a boost to Shadow Damage, Crowd Control Duration Bonus, and Damage Over Time.

Rotsplinter

A stone’s throw away from Menestad. Screenshot via MapGenie

Rotsplinter can be found in The Pallid Glave subregion of Fractured Peaks, just west of the Menestad waypoint. He is disguised as a piece of wood but reveals his true form when approached.

As a Plaguebearer and Poison Enchanted enemy, we recommend keeping your distance from Rotsplinter, though he is not a particularly difficult target to beat and be torn through fairly quickly.

After defeating Rotsplinter, you receive the Ring of Splintered Wood which increases Lightning and Poison resistances, as well as increasing Critical Strike Chance, Poison Damage, and Damage to Close Enemies.

Corlin Hulle

Head north from Bear Tribe Refuge. Screenshot via MapGenie

Corlin Hulle can be found in the Sinner’s Pass subregion of Fractured Peaks, north of the Bear Tribe Refuge and west of Kor Valor.

After you approach Corlin Hulle, he will create three clones of himself, all of which are related to different elements. The Cold Enchanted, Fire Enchanted, and Lightning Enchanted must all be defeated.

Once you’ve seen off Corlin Hulle and his clones, you will receive the Staff of Elemental Command, which provides increases to Lightning Damage, Fire Damage, and Cold Damage.

Wrathful Osgar Reede

Head directly south from Nostrava. Screenshot via MapGenie

Wrathful Osgar Reede can be found in the Pallid Glade subregion of Fractured Peaks, just a short distance south of the Nostrava waypoint.

Fire resistance is a necessity against Wrathful Osgar Reede, who is Fire Enchanted, spawns three fireballs from the ground and burns the ground below him. Use ranged attacks to remain a safe distance from his Mace, which serves as his main weapon.

The Mace of Blazing Furor is your reward for defeating Wrathful Osgar Reede, a weapon unique to the Barbarian class that provides an increase to Fire Damage, Attack Speed, and Movement Speed.

All Scosglen Super Unique Monsters in Diablo 4

Gaspar Stilbian

Get on your horse and travel east from Under The Fat Goose Inn. Screenshot via MapGenie

Gaspar Stilbian can be found in The Scar subregion in the most eastern part of Scosglen. The nearest waypoint is Under the Fat Goose Inn.

This is a massively one-sided fight because Gaspar Stilbian does not engage in a battle and stands silently, waiting for you to bring an end to him, which doesn’t take long at all.

The Outcast’s Handwraps are your reward, a piece of Armor used by the Sorcerer class that provides an increase to Incinerate, Fire Damage over time, and a chance to slow on Lucky Hit.

Garbhan Ennai

Start in Cerrigar and head slightly southeast. Screenshot via MapGenie

Garbhan Ennai can be found in The Harrowfield subregion of Scosglen, slightly southeast of the Cerrigar waypoint.

Fighting Garbhan Ennai may take a bit longer than battles against other Super Unique Monsters due to the fact he is Vampiric, healing himself for the damage he dishes out.

Upon beating Garbhan Ennai, you will receive the Manhunter’s Breches, a type of Pants for the Druid class that increases the rank of Rabies, provides additional damage for four seconds after killing an elite, and increases Healing Received.

Lord Eonan

Take a hike north of Farobru. Screenshot via MapGenie

Lord Eonan can be found in the Dark Thicket subregion of Scosglen, just a short distance north of the Farobru waypoint.

With the ability to summon enemies and boasting a decent chunk of health, taking down Lord Eonan and his minions can be time-consuming but should not be too difficult a task for well-built players.

The Blood-Cursed Band is awarded for defeating Lord Eonan, a rin equippable by all classes that increases Shadow and Poison resistances, as well as increasing damage after picking up a Blood Orb, improved Blood Orb healing, and an increase to Damage to Close Enemies.

Blind Odwyn

Take a short horse ride northeast of Tirmair. Screenshot via MapGenie

Blind Odwyn can be found at the southwest corner of the Blood Vale, the red forest in Scosglen, slightly northeast of the waypoint in Tirmair.

Blind Odwyn emerges after you defeat numerous enemies in that area of the region and he can easily be seen off after he joins the battle.

The Blind Man’s Bell is the reward for defeating him, an Amulet that provides Resistance to All Elements, reduces the duration of Control Impairs, reduces Damage Reduction while Injured, as well as boosting Movement Speed after killing an elite and a damage increase after killing an elite.

All Dry Steppes Super Unique Monsters in Diablo 4

Pitiless Gur

Travel west from the Hidden Overlook. Screenshot via MapGenie

Pitiless Gur can be found in the Boiling Plains subregion of Dry Steppes, directly west of the Hidden Overlook waypoint and right near the Whispering Vault dungeon.

You’ll find Pitiless Gur encased in ice but he frees himself for the fight, utilizing his Frozen, Cold Enchanted, and Chilling Wind perks to create a frustrating battle that will be difficult if your Cold Resistance is not up to scratch.

After fighting off Pitiless Gur, you will receive Gur’s Freezing Armor for the Barbarian class, which increases Cold Damage, Cold Resistance, and Thorns.

Bhotak The Inevitable

Start your journey from the Onyx Watchtower or Fate’s Retreat. Screenshot via MapGenie

Bhotak The Inevitable can be found in the Khargai Crags subregion of Dry Steppes, southeast of the waypoint at the Onyx Watchtower. If you are yet to complete this stronghold, you can travel southwest from Fate’s Retreat.

With both the Waller and Teleporter abilities, Bhotak The Inevitable has the potential to be a frustrating fight to undertake as he can block you in place and move out of the way, though he doesn’t take long to take down once you start dishing out damage.

Your reward for defeating Bhotak The Inevitable is the Neckless of Inevitability, an Amulet equippable by all classes that increases Critical Strike Chance against injured enemies, boosts healing received, and grants additional Damage Reduction while injured.

Almunn

Head north from Alzuuda. Screenshot via MapGenie

Almunn can be found in The Scarred Coast subregion of Dry Steppes, northwest of the Alzuuda waypoint and north of the Komdor Temple dungeon.

The fight with Almunn consists of two stages, as once you defeat the winged demon he will transform into Jebtaa, a human wielding the weapon you will receive after he’s defeated. He is a Shadow-enchanted enemy, so be warned.

After seeing off both stages of the fight, the Infernal Edge sword will be dropped. Equippable by the Barbarian and Necromancer class, the two-handed sword boosts Critical Strike Damage, all stats, and damage to injured enemies, and provides a chance to execute injured non-elites with a Lucky Hit.

Zarozar the Mighty

Travel east from Jirandai. Screenshot via MapGenie

Zarozar the Mighty can be found in the Desolation’s Reach subregion of the Dry Steppes, directly east of the waypoint in Jirandai.

Wielding two massive one-handed swords, Zarozar the Mighty is capable of dishing out significant punishment but is restricted to close-range attacks, so keep your distance while dealing out damage of your own.

Zarozar the Mighty drops the Bloodspiller’s Helm when defeated, a piece of Armor equippable by the Barbarian class that increases Damage while Berseking, boosts the rank of Rupture and provides additional Life on Kill.

All Kehjistan Super Unique Monsters in Diablo 4

Abe-Mari

Choose from three starting points. Screenshot via MapGenie

Abe-Mari can be found in the Searing Expanse subregion of Kehjistan, directly west of the waypoint at the Altar of Ruin. If you are yet to complete this stronghold, travel northwest of the Iron Wolves Encampment or the Imperial Library.

You’ll find Abe-Mari hiding in a statue and she comes with the Multishot and Chilling Wind abilities, though should not pose much of a problem to players able to deal out significant damage quickly.

After the fight, you will receive the Wand of Abe-Mari, a Rare Wand equippable by the Sorcerer class that increases Intelligence, Damage to Distant Enemies, and Ultimate Skill Damage.

Faraya Tehi

Faraya Tehi is accessible from a number of waypoints. Screenshot via MapGenie

Faraya Tehi can be found in the Road to Alcarnus subregion Kehjistan, slightly southwest of the Alcarus stronghold. You can travel southeast from the Altar of Ruin or east of the Imperial Library to reach the location. Alternatively, spawn at Tarsarak or Jirandai.

Faraya Tehi has the Tempest ability and summons numerous Copperfangs throughout the fight, with many emerging from his body after he is defeated. AOE attacks are great for this battle, particularly those that draw enemies in.

The Grotesque Loop is rewarded for defeating Faraya Tehi, a ring equippable by all classes that boosts Barrier Generation, Fortify Generation, and Life on Kill.

Priestess Qin/Qiniel

Start your journey at Gea Kul. Screenshot via MapGenie

Priestess Qin can be found in the Southern Expanse subregion of Kehjistan, slightly southwest of the stronghold at Omath’s Redoubt. The nearest checkpoint is Gea Kul to the west.

You must engage in conversation with Priestess Qin, who can be found alongside her followers. After multiple stages of the conversation, she will transform into Qiniel and attack, with her followers also turning on you.

After defeating her, you will receive Qin’s Captivating Eye, a focus that can be equipped by the Sorcerer and Necromancer class that boosts the number of attacks per second, provides increased Cooldown Reduction, and increases your chances of landing a Lucky Hit.

Nine-Eyes

Head west from the Iron Wolves Encampment. Screenshot via MapGenie

Nine-Eyes can be found in the Ragged Coastline subregion of Kehjistan, west of the waypoint at the Iron Wolves Encampment.

A Poison-enchanted giant scorpion, you’ll need decent poison resistance for this fight but should be able to see off the threat relatively easily if you can avoid enough of its attacks.

Defeating Nine-Eyes provides the Broodmother’s Stinger, a dagger equippable by the Rogue class that boosts Poison Damage, Damage over Time, and Damage to Healthy Enemies.

All Hawezar Super Unique Monsters in Diablo 4

Trembling Mass

A stone’s throw northwest of Vyeresz. Screenshot via MapGenie

Trembling Mass can be found in the Fethis Wetlands subregion of Hawezar, northwest of Vyeresz.

With the parasite ability, Trembling Mass will summon parasites that allow it to be “reborn” if not defeated quickly enough, so be sure to ensure you got into the fight packing enough punch to defeat it quickly.

The Trembling Ring is provided as an award, which boosts Maximum Life, Life on Kill, and Life Regeneration while not recently damaged.

Captain Willcocks

Another short stop away from Vyeresz. Screenshot via MapGenie

Captain Willcocks can be found within the Dark Dross area of the Hawezar Swamps in Blightmarsh, directly east of the waypoint in Vyeresz. If you are yet to complete this stronghold, either travel west from Blackwater or southeast from the Ruins of Rakhat Keep.

This elite enemy operates similarly to the usual shield and sword skeletons, with an overshield and sword swipes at close range, but the main concern is its Shock Lance enchantment.

Defeating Captain Willcocks awards the Captain’s Ragged Boots, a piece of Armor equippable by all classes that reduces the duration of slow effects, boosts Damage Reduction while injured, and increases Poison Resistance.

Enkil

Travel southwest from the Tree of Whispers. Screenshot via MapGenie

Enkil can be found in the Forsaken Coast area of Hawezar, southeast of the Tree of Whispers.

Upon reaching the area, you will see a snake-like statue surrounded by worshippers. Deal with these enemies first, then approach the statue to transform it into Enkil. His Wall ability is problematic but can be avoided and range attacks should be used.

Defeating Enkil awards the Eye of Enkil, a rare Amulet that grants resistance to all elements, extends Crowd Control Duration, provides additional damage to elites, and extends the duration of Shrine Buffs.

Renn Dayne and Claudia

Head west from Wejinhani. Screenshot via MapGenie

Renn Dayne and Claudia can be found in the Dismal Foothills subregion of Hawezar, west of the waypoint at Wejinhani.

Renn Dayne is the first of the pair you will fight, an enemy with vast mobility that moves around relentlessly to attack. Be aggressive and he will go down fairly quickly, which will spawn Claudia, who can be defeated with a similar approach.

Defeating Renn Dayne and Claudia awards the Haunted Crossbow, which boosts Core Skill damage, damage to Close Enemies, and Shadow Damage.

