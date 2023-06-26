Diablo 4 Sigil crafting guide: How to craft Nightmare Sigils and more

Diablo 4 offers plenty for players to sink their teeth into and you can craft Nightmare Sigils to provide continued access to one of the game’s toughest challenges.

Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4 unlock Nightmare Dungeons, which increase the difficulty of the standard Dungeons in the game with additional enemies to defeat and a variety of Affixes that both help and hinder your progression.

Finding a Nightmare Sigil requires some luck, as it is a random drop, but you do have the ability to craft Nightmare Sigils to ensure you always have them at your disposal.

Here’s everything you need to know about crafting Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4.

How to craft Sigils in Diablo 4

Nightmare Sigils have various affixes. Screenshot via Sofa Supastar Gaming on YouTube.

In order to unlock the option of crafting Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4, you must clear a Tier 3 or higher Nightmare Dungeon. After that, you’ll unlock a priority quest with the Occultist in Kyovashad.

Speak to the Occultist and you will be given the ability to craft Sigils, as well as being able to salvage them for Sigil Power.

Sigil Power is required to craft Nightmate Sigils, with higher Tier Sigils requiring more resources. With Nightmare Dungeons running from Tier 1 to Tier 100, there is an abundance of content for you to unlock.

In order to ensure you have a steady supply of Sigil Powder for crafting, I recommend salvaging lower-tier Sigils that you will not use. For example, now that my main is level 63, I immediately salvage anything up to Tier 3 and would salvage some higher Tiers if my friends were at the same level as me.

What are Sacred and Ancestral Sigils in Diablo 4?

When crafting Sigils in Diablo 4, you will be presented with two options, which are Sacred and Ancestral.

These different options are essentially choosing the World Tier level for your nightmare dungeon, with the Sacred option providing Sigils for World Tier 3 and the Ancestral option providing Sigils for World Tier 4.

Sacred Sigils range from Tier 1 to Tier 20, while Ancestral Sigils range from Tier 21 to Tier 100, which is the highest level possible.

How much does it cost to craft Sigils in Diablo 4?

You can use the table below to see all the costs for crafting Sigils in Diablo 4, from Tier 1 all the way to Tier 100.

Tier No. of Affixes Sigil Powder Gold 1-5 3 4 4,000 6-10 3 8 6,000 11-15 4 13 8,000 16-20 4 18 10,000 21-25 5 23 13,000 26-30 5 28 16,000 31-35 5 34 19,000 36-40 5 40 22,000 41-50 5 50 26,000 51-60 5 60 30,000 61-70 5 70 35,000 71-80 5 80 40,000 81-90 5 90 45,000 91-100 5 100 50,000

How to use Sigils in Diablo 4

Using Sigils in Diablo 4 is an easy task to undertake, as you just need to scroll to the Consumables tab in your inventory, then click the Sigil you would like to activate.

Be aware that you can only have one active Sigil at a time, while some dungeons are locked behind the completion of other things in games, like Strongholds. If you try to activate a dungeon you are yet to unlock, the game will inform you that the location has not been unlocked.

