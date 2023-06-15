Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeon tiers, explained

As is with every entry in the Diablo series, the story of Sanctuary keeps progressing further with new additions to the game. Among the new additions to the series in Diablo 4, some stand out more towards the end game—one of which is Nightmare Dungeons.

Depending on how strong you are towards the end game, Nightmare Dungeons can be a real nightmare to complete, especially as their difficulty grows with their tier level. But before we can get to that, you will probably need to know what Nightmare Dungeons actually are.

What are Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4?

Nightmare Dungeons are end-game activities available to players who have finished the main story of the game. Players who are familiar with Diablo 3 would know about Rifts and Greater Rifts, the latter of which are comparable to the mechanics of Nightmare Dungeons.

These special dungeons are more difficult versions of the standard dungeons you will encounter throughout the story of the game. As their namesake suggests, these dungeons only unlock on Nightmare difficulty upon the discovery of Nightmare Sigils.

Nightmare Sigils are consumable items that you discover along your journey. There are a variety of Nightmare Sigils, each associated with a certain dungeon in the game. Depending on the Nightmare Sigil you get, you can consume it to upgrade its corresponding dungeon to a Nightmare Dungeon.

So far, these are the dungeons in the game that can turn into Nightmare Dungeons with the help of a Nightmare Sigil.

Aldurwood

Blind Burrows

Cultist Refuge

Crusaders’ Cathedral

Ferals’ Den

Onyx Hold

Shiva Ruins

Sunken Ruins

Nightmare Dungeons also vary in difficulty depending on the tier of Nightmare Sigil that you acquire. The tiers of these Nightmare Dungeons will alter the number of enemies you’ll face, the different positive and negative affixes you might encounter, and their toughness.

How to find Nightmare Sigils in Diablo 4

The Sigils you find here will help you access higher-tier Nightmare Dungeons. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Before you start a Nightmare Dungeon, you will need to know how to find a Nightmare Sigil. These consumable items can be acquired primarily through three different methods.

Completing Whispers of the Dead, an endgame mechanic.

Crafting Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist.

Finding Nightmare Sigils in Nightmare Dungeons.

Whispers of the Dead are similar to Bounties in Diablo 3. They are quest objectives that you complete to gain a variety of rewards that include Nightmare Sigils. This method is probably how you will get your first Nightmare Sigils.

You can also craft Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist using Sigil Powder and some gold. You can get Sigil Powder by salvaging other Nightmare Sigils you don’t need, then craft them into higher tier Nightmare Sigils to encounter higher tier Nightmare Dungeons.

The last method is pretty straightforward. You clear enough Nightmare Dungeons and you have a better chance of gaining more Nightmare Sigils as rewards. If you get too many low-tier Sigils, you can use the second method to craft better ones.

How do Nightmare Sigils affect Nightmare Dungeon tiers?

Depending on the tier, you could be way in over your head. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

A Nightmare Dungeon tier is based on the level of your acquired Nightmare Sigil. The higher the level of the Nightmare Sigil, the more difficult the dungeon will be, so make sure you are powerful enough to survive the challenge. Simply put, the higher the Nightmare Sigil, the more affixes will be added to your Nightmare Dungeon.

These affixes add special effects to the monsters you encounter, varying from extra health to bonus attack modifiers and everything in between. They consist of one positive affix that affects you and multiple negative affixes that buff enemies. Depending on the tier of Nightmare Sigil, the number of affixes that you will encounter in these Nightmare Dungeons will vary as well.

Tier one – tier 10 Nightmare Dungeons will have one positive affix and two negative affixes.

Tier 10 – tier 20 Nightmare Dungeons will have one positive affix and three negative affixes.

Tier 20 – tier 100 Nightmare Dungeons will have one positive affix and four negative affixes.

We recommend running Nightmare Dungeons up to tier 20 if you aren’t properly geared yet. The challenges here should prove doable and will reward you with the gear necessary to attempt the higher tiers of Nightmare Dungeons. One last thing to remember is that Nightmare Dungeons over tier 20 are only accessible through World Tier four which is beyond Nightmare difficulty.

If you still aren’t convinced Nightmare Dungeons are your cup of tea or they seem like too much effort to go through, you might be asking yourself: Why do I need to complete Nightmare Dungeons?

Why complete Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4?

There are a few good reasons to complete Nightmare Dungeons in Diablo 4.

The first reason—and arguably the most important—is rewards. As Nightmare Dungeon difficulty grows, so do the potential rewards for clearing. Up for grabs is plenty of resources and currency as well as some of the rarest end-game weapons and armor that you can’t find anywhere else.

Even though your journey through Sanctuary will take you several hours to complete, once you experience everything that Lilith and Inarius’ story has to offer, you’ll want a new challenge. Nightmare Dungeons are the perfect way to end the story until we get more DLC in the future.

The aspect of a true challenge. Now that your Diablo 4 main campaign journey is over and you have reached level 100, you’ll want to move on to Nightmare Dungeons. The true Diablo 4 experience lies here.

Completing the highest tier of Nightmare Dungeon will take everything you have in terms of skill and experience, and push you to your limit. For best results, go in with a hardened team of friends that perfectly complement your skills, comprising characters that can tank, support, and crowd control while outputting high amounts of damage.

Take your time and stay calm as you run your way through Nightmare Dungeons because they are the ultimate challenges in the game. Once you overcome them, you can truly consider yourself a master of the game among the elites.

