Diablo 4 Sacred and Unique gear, explained

If you’re a Diablo veteran like me, you’re probably familiar with the various item tiers in the series, including Common (Grey), Magic (Blue), Rare (Yellow), and Legendary (Orange). But Diablo 4 introduced a Unique tier and two new categories, Sacred and Ancestral—all of which can be a little confusing to new and old players alike as they journey across the dark lands of Sanctuary.

What are Unique items in Diablo 4?

Unique items are essentially the rarest item tier in Diablo 4.

They’re superior to Legendary items, and have a distinct gold color and frame to help distinguish them from lesser-tier items. Unlike other items, they also have fixed aspects and perks that cannot be extracted or imprinted.

Take the Mother’s Embrace, for example. It’s a unique ring I unlocked after finishing the main campaign. You’ll receive one, too if you haven’t already. Its perk cannot be changed. The same can be said for other Unique items I have found; each is set in stone.

Mother’s Embrace is the first unique item you’ll encounter. Screenshot via GGMentor

What are Sacred and Ancestral items in Diablo 4?

Sacred and Ancestral items aren’t a tier based on rarity. Instead, they’re categories items of any tier can fall into. They have excellent stats and features relative to other items in those tiers. You can have a Sacred Rare, a Sacred Legendary, and so on.

All the same rules here apply to powerful Ancestral items too.

Sacred items can be in any tier. Image via Blizzard

Where to find Unique, Sacred, and Ancestral items in Diablo 4

Aside from the initial Mother’s Embrace Unique item mentioned above, you can only find Unique and Sacred items in World Tier Three and beyond. That means you’ll need to complete the campaign, along with the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon before you can change it. Ancestral items drop in World Tier Four.

Diablo 4 has multiple World Tiers. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Once you’ve reached that point, they’ll drop from the three primary endgame activities—Helltide Events, Nightmare Dungeons, and Whispers of the Dead. I have had the most success farming them in Nightmare Dungeons.

Plus, they’re the best way to power up too, so I’ll definitely be spamming them.

