Diablo 4: What to do after beating the campaign

The campaign is merely the tip of the iceberg.

Completing the campaign in Diablo 4 should be every player’s first port of call, but what should you do next?

Diablo 4 offers a wealth of endgame activities, many of which cannot be touched until the campaign is completed. In fact, there’s no option to skip the campaign with a new character unless the game has been completed before.

With so much to sink your teeth into once the campaign has been completed though, finding your next task can be daunting given the number of options available to you.

Thankfully, we’re here to help with several endgame options to play through, what they are, and why they deserve your time.

Capstone Dungeon

Capstone Dungeons present a formidable challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first goal for any player after completing the campaign should be unlocking Nightmare difficulty, aka World Tier Three, which provides access to different events, better gear, and a wealth of challenges.

To access the higher World Tier, the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon must be completed. All enemies in this dungeon are level 50, so you should ensure you’re at that mark before taking on the challenge.

We found the best way to complete the first Capstone Dungeon is by grouping up, either with friends or by finding other players online. I used the ‘looking for group’ tab on Xbox to complete the first Capstone Dungeon.

This is not the end of the round though. There’s also World Tier Four to unlock once the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon is completed. While this unlocks immediately after getting into World Tier Three, the recommended level is 70.

Nightmare Dungeons

Nightmare Dungeons are upgraded, harder versions of the Dungeons found across the game, though you will need Nightmare Sigils to access them.

Nightmare Sigils drop in World Tier Three and above in Diablo 4, with a chance of them dropping from Tree of Whisper caches, world bosses, Helltide events, and dungeons. It’s a complete lottery but you’ll know when you see one due to their bright blue color.

Any Nightmare Sigils you have picked up are stored in the Consumables tab and they have different tier levels. You can also craft Nightmare Sigils at the Occultist after you have completed at least one Nightmare Dungeon and its priority quest.

It’s worth noting that Nightmare Sigils are tied to specific dungeons, so you can’t choose which location you’re going to hit. To activate a Nightmare Dungeon, right-click the Sigil in your inventory.

After completing a Nightmare Dungeon, you’ll receive some high-quality gear and an altar that lets you upgrade your Paragon Glyphs (more on those later).

Increase Renown in Diablo 4 regions

Some Renown rewards are account-shared. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When playing through the campaign in Diablo 4, you should have come across the Renown system that rewards your progress in each of the five regions in the game.

Increasing your Renown to level three in each region provides a skill point, which are available account-wide, while the higher tiers reward an increase to the maximum Obols you can hold and Paragon points.

Level four of the Renown system can only be achieved by playing World Tier Three, while level five is locked to World Tier Four.

Helltide events

Helltide events are another feature that is accessible after unlocking World Tier Three in Diablo 4. These are one-hour-long world events that can occur across Sanctuary and by participating in these events, you can collect Aberrant Cinders.

The Aberrant Cinders you collect by defeating enemies and completing world events are used to open Helltide chests, including the Tortured Gift of Mystery chests that offer an abundance of top-tier gear.

Chests cost between 75 and 175 Aberrant Cinders to open, the highest cost being for the Tortured Gift of Mystery Chests, and dying results in losing half of the Aberrant Cinders you have collected.

It is also worth remembering that any Aberrant Cinders you collect are erased once the event concludes, so make sure you spend them in time.

Collect Altars of Lilith

Find the Altars, get rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You should also have come across Altars of Lilith in your journey across Sanctuary, which reward one-time bonuses to all characters on your account.

These bonuses are fixed for each Altar and provide either plus-two Dexterity, plus-two Strength, plus-two Intelligence, plus-two Willpower, an increase of five to your Murmuring Obols capacity, or one Paragon Point.

Finding all Altar of Lilith locations provides a massive stat boost to your characters, increasing the strength of your build as well as helping to unlock bonuses on the Paragon boards.

Paragon Points and Glyph Upgrades

After reaching level 50, you’ll stop earning Skill Points and instead collect Paragon Points, with four given out for every level from thereon. You can also earn additional Paragon Points for increasing your Renown in a region and for specific Altar of Lilith locations.

Using your points, you unlock Nodes that provide additional boosts, including to specific stats, cooldown reductions, resistances, and more. At World Tier Three at above, you can also find Paragon Glyphs that provide a further boost to your build.

We’ve put together a full guide on Paragon Glyphs and the Paragon Board, where you can find a much more detailed explanation of the system.

In short, though, it’s Paragon Points you’ll be earning as you level up past 50, and these bonuses dramatically boost your build.

Tree of Whispers

An effective way of earning great gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Immediately after completing the game, players will unlock the Whispers of the Dead Priority Quest, which effectively serves as a tutorial for the Tree of Whispers. To complete it, you’ll need to collect 10 Grim Favors and return them to the Tree of Whispers.

This mechanic then continues, with the Tree of Whispers always providing bounties in the form of Grim Favors, with different bounties providing a different total of Grim Favors.

Objectives to complete Cellars, Slay enemies, Find the Corpse and events offer one Grim Favor, objectives to Harvest enemy materials, invoke rituals, PVP: Purify Seeds of Hatred and Legion events offer three Grim Favors.

To get your hands on five Grim Favors, you’ll need to beat specified Dungeons, World Bosses, or the Seething Abomination boss in PVP.

Grim Favors have to be in turned in 10 at a time and you’re unable to collect any more if you hit that threshold. If a task took you beyond the limit of 10, however, they will carry over toward your next tally.

When you redeem your Grim Favors to the Tree of Whispers, you’ll have the choice of three Grand Caches. These contain gems, crafting materials, XP, gear, and, if you’re in World Tier Three or above, Nightmare Sigils.

