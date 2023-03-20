Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023, with the Early Access and Open Beta dates being March 17 to March 20 and March 20 to March 24, respectively. While many areas and quests have been locked in the beta, there’s still a lot of content for people to enjoy, including the main story, side quests, dungeons, delves, and finding the Altars of Lilith.
The Altars of Lilith can be found across the Sanctuary, emitting a red glow. Once claimed, they can provide an experience and permanent stat boost. Finding these Altars can increase your Renown, and the bonuses apply to all your characters in that specific realm.
In the beta, players can find twenty-eight Altars of Lilith in the Fractured Peaks.
All Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4
Twenty-eight Altars of Lilith can be found within the Fractured Peaks. The best way to claim all of the Altars, the gray bat-like markers, is to work around the map using the Waypoints, the bright blue circles, as your reference points.
This area has ten locations: Desolate Highlands, Pallid Glades, Nostrava, Sarkova Pass, Kor Dragan, Frigid Expanse, Seat of the Heavens, Malnok, Gale Valley, and Dobrev Taiga.
Desolate Highlands Altar of Lilith Locations
In the Desolate Highlands, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- North-West of the Kyovashad Entrance
- South-East of the Kyovashad Entrance
- North-East of the Nevesk Waypoint
- South-West of the Nevesk Waypoint
Pallid Glades Altar of Lilith Locations
In The Pallid Glades, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- North-West of the Nevesk Waypoint
- North-East of the Nostrava Waypoint
- South-West of the Menestad Waypoint
Nostrava Altar of Lilith Locations
Once you’ve completed the Nostrava Stronghold Conquer quest, you can access the Waypoint and the Altar of Lilith.
- North-East of the Nostrava Waypoint
Sarkova Pass Altar of Lilith Locations
In the Sarkova Pass, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- South of the Menestad Waypoint
- North-West of the Menestad Waypoint
- North of the Menestad Waypoint
- North-East of the Menestad Waypoint
Kor Dragan Altar of Lilith Locations
There is one Altar of Lilith in Kor Dragan:
- North-East of Menestad Waypoint (On a castle wall)
Frigid Expanse Altar of Lilith Locations
In the Frigid Expanse, there are four Altars of Lilith:
- North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
- North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
- North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
- South-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
- South-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint
Seat of the Heavens Altar of Lilith Locations
In the Seat of the Heavens, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- North-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint
- South-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint
- South-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint
Malnok
In Malnok, there is one Altar of Lilith:
- South-West of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint
Gale Valley Altar of Lilith Locations
In Gale Valley, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- North of the Yelesna Waypoint
- North-East of the Yelesna Waypoint
- South-Easy of the Yelesna Waypoint
Dobrev Taiga Altar of Lilith Locations
In Dobrev Taiga, there are three Altars of Lilith:
- North of the Margrave Waypoint
- North-East of the Margrave Waypoint
- South-East of the Margrave Waypoint
It does take a little time to find the Altars, but the experience and stat boosts are worth claiming.