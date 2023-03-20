Get ready for an adventure.

Diablo 4 will launch on June 6, 2023, with the Early Access and Open Beta dates being March 17 to March 20 and March 20 to March 24, respectively. While many areas and quests have been locked in the beta, there’s still a lot of content for people to enjoy, including the main story, side quests, dungeons, delves, and finding the Altars of Lilith.

The Altars of Lilith can be found across the Sanctuary, emitting a red glow. Once claimed, they can provide an experience and permanent stat boost. Finding these Altars can increase your Renown, and the bonuses apply to all your characters in that specific realm.

In the beta, players can find twenty-eight Altars of Lilith in the Fractured Peaks.

All Altar of Lilith Locations in Diablo 4

Twenty-eight Altars of Lilith can be found within the Fractured Peaks. The best way to claim all of the Altars, the gray bat-like markers, is to work around the map using the Waypoints, the bright blue circles, as your reference points.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

This area has ten locations: Desolate Highlands, Pallid Glades, Nostrava, Sarkova Pass, Kor Dragan, Frigid Expanse, Seat of the Heavens, Malnok, Gale Valley, and Dobrev Taiga.

Desolate Highlands Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In the Desolate Highlands, there are four Altars of Lilith:

North-West of the Kyovashad Entrance South-East of the Kyovashad Entrance North-East of the Nevesk Waypoint South-West of the Nevesk Waypoint

Pallid Glades Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In The Pallid Glades, there are three Altars of Lilith:

North-West of the Nevesk Waypoint North-East of the Nostrava Waypoint South-West of the Menestad Waypoint

Nostrava Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Once you’ve completed the Nostrava Stronghold Conquer quest, you can access the Waypoint and the Altar of Lilith.

North-East of the Nostrava Waypoint

Sarkova Pass Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In the Sarkova Pass, there are four Altars of Lilith:

South of the Menestad Waypoint North-West of the Menestad Waypoint North of the Menestad Waypoint North-East of the Menestad Waypoint

Kor Dragan Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

There is one Altar of Lilith in Kor Dragan:

North-East of Menestad Waypoint (On a castle wall)

Frigid Expanse Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In the Frigid Expanse, there are four Altars of Lilith:

North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint North-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint South-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint South-East of the Kyovashad Waypoint

Seat of the Heavens Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In the Seat of the Heavens, there are three Altars of Lilith:

North-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint South-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint South-East of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint

Malnok

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In Malnok, there is one Altar of Lilith:

South-West of the Bear Tribe Refuge Waypoint

Gale Valley Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In Gale Valley, there are three Altars of Lilith:

North of the Yelesna Waypoint North-East of the Yelesna Waypoint South-Easy of the Yelesna Waypoint

Dobrev Taiga Altar of Lilith Locations

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

In Dobrev Taiga, there are three Altars of Lilith:

North of the Margrave Waypoint North-East of the Margrave Waypoint South-East of the Margrave Waypoint

It does take a little time to find the Altars, but the experience and stat boosts are worth claiming.