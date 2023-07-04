Nightmare Dungeons are a core part of the endgame in Diablo 4, and it doesn’t take much adventuring to know not all of them are made equal. This means some Nightmare Dungeons are better to farm than others, as anyone who’s followed up a Blind Burrows run with a Black Asylum attempt may know.

These dungeons are one of the best ways to get XP in Diablo 4 since their buffs ahead of season one, meaning they’re now one of the quickest ways to level—provided you’re up for the challenge. Facing enemies at least three levels above you is essential for maximum XP gain, though you should be pushing for higher-leveled mobs as long as you’re not sacrificing much time per clear.

With dozens of Nightmare Dungeons available, it may be hard to know if that sigil for Ferals’ Den is worth your time (spoiler: it may not be). Luckily for players grinding those endgame activities, though, content creator Raxxanterax kept diligent records of his ventures into Nightmare Dungeons and made a tier list of his findings, which he made accessible through a video and a spreadsheet.

To calculate those numbers and account for variations regarding characters and builds, Raxxanterax used both a speed-clearing Druid Werewolf build and the slow-but-powerful Bone Spear Necromancer to clear these dungeons, combining the time it took with both characters to get broader data. These calculations refer to solo play but are bound to hold up well in groups.

Here is a tier list showing the best Nightmare Dungeons to farm XP in Diablo 4. This information is based entirely on calculations from content creator Raxxanterax and refers to the state of the game before season one. We’ve maintained Raxxanterax’s terminology, which uses the “goat” tier for the absolute best dungeon in that category. Values can vary based on changes to Nightmare dungeons, meta shifts, and other balancing adjustments.

Diablo 4 Nightmare Dungeon tier list (solo XP farming)

Players who have been in the Nightmare Dungeon game for some time have certainly heard of Blind Burrows, and Raxxanterax’s tier list reinforces its status as the best Nightmare dungeon to farm XP. Blind Burrows is short and relatively easy to clear, but it has enough mob density (and pesky Spider Hosts) to ensure the time you spend there gives you XP in droves. Guulrahn Canals, Sunken Ruins, Aldurwood, and Raethwind Wilds round out the list of S-tier dungeons, according to Raxxanterax. Champion’s Demise, another fast and popular dungeon, sits comfortably at an A tier for solo farming, though its rank may skyrocket as a group.

Rank Dungeon XP/h (mi) Tier 1 Blind Burrows 35.8 Goat 2 Guulrahn Canals 34.1 S 3 Sunken Ruins 32.4 S 4 Aldurwood 30.7 S 5 Raethwind Wilds 30.4 S 6 Maulwood 28.6 A 7 Champion’s Demise 28.1 A 8 Demon’s Wake 27.4 A 9 Whispering Pines 26.8 A 10 Lost Archives 26.1 A 11 Witchwater 26.1 A 12 Kor Dragan Barracks 25.8 B 13 Ancient’s Lament 25.7 B 14 Earthen Wound 24.8 B 15 Zenith 23.8 B 16 Abandoned Mineworks 23.6 B 17 Onyx Hold 23.5 B 18 Shadowed Plunge 23.0 B 19 Renegade’s Retreat 22.3 C 20 Cultist’s Refuge 21.9 C 21 Dark Ravine 21.3 C 22 Serpent’s Lair 20.8 C 23 Black Asylum 20.7 C 24 Guulrahn Slums 20.6 C 25 Conclave 20.6 C 26 Maugan’s Works 19.8 D 27 Shivta Ruins 19.7 D 28 Feral’s Den 19.6 D 29 Crusader’s Cathedral 18.0 D 30 Prison of Caldeum 17.1 D

We’ve farmed Nightmare Dungeons to exhaustion with our Bone Spear Necromancer, and our experience lines up with Raxxanterax’s finding. Blind Burrows has been the gold standard for Nightmare Dungeons since launch, but we also recommend Champion’s Demise, especially if you have some friends willing to try it out. We’ve been avoiding Prison of Caldeum, Black Asylum, Crusader’s Cathedral, Maugan’s Works, and Shivta Ruins. The experience wasn’t in it for us, but Raxxanterax’s tier list confirms you might as well salvage any Sigils you get for them.

Best Nightmare Dungeons to farm for Glyph XP in Diablo 4

If you’re only looking to increase your Glyph levels, Raxxanterax may also have the solution. He ran through Nightmare Dungeons to find the best ones to clear quickly, providing more XP for your Glyphs. Glyph XP hinges only on the Sigil’s rank, so these will be the best choices if you’re only after that. Here are his findings, but your time may vary a bit.

Nightmare Dungeon Time (s) Rank Tier Guulrahn Canals 138 1 Goat Aldurwood 166 2 S Maulwood 167 3 S Witchwater 179 4 S Raethwind Wilds 181 5 S Blind Burrows 182 6 S Sunken Ruins 187 7 A Cultist’s Refuge 192 8 A Lost Archives 194 9 A Maugan’s Works 195 10 A Earthen Wound 197 11 A Shivta Ruins 201 12 B Serpent’s Lair 208 13 B Crusader’s Cathedral 210 14 B Guulrahn Slums 211 15 B Dark Ravine 215 16 B Demon’s Wake 221 17 B Shadowed Plunge 236 18 C Zenith 236 19 C Renegade’s Retreat 238 20 C Abandoned Mineworks 240 21 C Prison of Caldeum 242 22 C Whispering Pines 243 23 C Ancient’s Lament 245 24 C Champion’s Demise 254 25 C Feral’s Den 256 26 C Onyx Hold 272 27 D Kor Dragan Barracks 284 28 D Conclave 303 29 D

The S-tier dungeons to farm for solo XP continue at the top for Glyph levels but with minor changes to their order. Guulrahn Canals takes the top spot, followed by Aldurwood, Maulwood, Witchwater, Raethwind Wilds, and Blind Burrows. Since only speed matters here, you’ll see some shakeup in the lower ranks, with Onyx Hold, Kor Dragan Barracks, Conclave, and Black Asylum moving to the bottom.

Best Nightmare Dungeons to farm for XP and Glyph XP in Diablo 4

If you’re looking for a well-rounded mix of character XP and Glyph progress, Raxxanteraxx also calculated the best dungeons for both at the same time based on the rankings of both categories combined. Both have an equal weight in these calculations. For brevity’s sake, we’ve only included contenders for S and A tiers this time.

Nightmare Dungeon Combined Rank (XP + Glyph) Rank Tier Guulrahn Canals 1.5 1 Goat Aldurwood 3 2 S Blind Burrows 3.5 3 S Maulwood 4.5 4 S Raethwind Wilds 5 5 (tie) S Sunken Ruins 5 5 (tie) S Witchwater 7.5 7 A Lost Archives 9.8 8 A Demon’s Wake 12.5 9 (tie) A Earthen Wound 12.5 9 (tie) A Cultist’s Refuge 14 11 A

Most of these dungeons are already among the best to farm in the community, so players are bound to recognize most names at the top. Blind Burrows, Aldurwood, Maulwood, and Guulrahn Canals (not to be confused with Guulrahn Slums) are at the top, but the other Nightmare Dungeons in this list are bound to be good to farm if you have an appropriate Sigil for them.

About the author