Nightmare dungeons finally get the buff Diablo 4 fans have been dreaming about

Diablo 4 players have more reasons to complete Nightmare dungeons after today’s patch. Developer Blizzard Entertainment has pushed a series of improvements to the activity, including higher experience gain and a long-expected quality-of-life change.

Patch 1.0.3 has “significantly increased” the amount of experience gained from killing monsters inside Nightmare dungeons and as rewards from the end of activities. As an extra quality-of-life feature, players can also teleport straight into Nightmare dungeons. Both changes were teased in the Campfire Chat developer livestream earlier this month, and are making their way to the game before the release of season one.

Dungeons aren’t the only part of the endgame to see some bumps, though. Whispers of the Dead and Helltides will also give out a bit more experience, according to the patch notes. Players can also expect a pass at ability balance across all five classes and a litany of bug fixes.

This is a developing story…

