Diablo 4 Ghastly Reins: How to get the Spectral Charger mount in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is known for its demons, but you’ll also find plenty of spooky ghosts in your travels around Sanctuary. If you’re lucky, you can find a spectral horse of your own to ride into battle. A rare item called the Ghastly Reins will grant you the Spectral Charger mount, which you can use as a regular mount whenever possible.

The Spectral Charger mount only has cosmetic functionalities. All things equal, it’s not faster than a base mount, and it’s just as slow as any other steed inside a city. The Spectral Charger looks and sounds far flashier than your base mount, though.

Here’s how you can find the Spectral Charger mount in Diablo 4. We’re not responsible for any envy other players in your zone may feel once you summon this mount.

How to get the Ghastly Reins and the Spectral Charger mount in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 follows a formula where you get the reins to drop, then you must use those reins from your inventory to unlock that mount (and World of Warcraft players may be familiar with it already). Mount armor and trophies follow the same suit.

To unlock the Spectral Charger mount in Diablo 4, you’ll need to obtain an item called the Ghastly Reins. Our Ghastly Reins dropped from a Gathering Legion event in World Tier Four, so we can guarantee it’s one of the drop sources.

We’ve also had another Ghastly Reins appear in our Stash when we returned to a city after completing a Legion event.

Related: All Diablo 4 mounts and how to get them

Players have also reported getting the Ghastly Reins from world bosses and Nightmare dungeons, though we haven’t gotten any from those sources so far.

The Ghastly Reins can drop at the end of Legion events, and they’re easy to miss. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keep in mind any Ghastly Reins drops are marked as white-rarity items, so it’s easy to miss them (which is probably why our first one went back to the Stash as a lost item).

Once you’ve obtained one in your inventory, just interact with it to add the Spectral Charger mount to your collection. This item is account-bound, though, so don’t expect to become a certified spectral-horse breeder, and you’ll need to complete the Mount: Donan’s Favor quest in Act Four to unlock horseriding in general.

Don’t forget to use the Ghastly Reins once you’ve picked it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spectral Charger mount also comes with its own visual and sound effects, leaving behind a phantasmal trail in its wake and with a supernatural, echoing neigh whenever you spur it.

Can you increase the Ghastly Reins drop rate?

The developers haven’t shared an official drop rate for the Ghastly Reins, and with how inconsistent RNG can be, it’s also hard to measure it. Players have reported multiple odds and multiple sources, including as an end-of-activity reward from Nightmare dungeons, though we’ve completed dozens of those without a single drop for any party member.

Both of Spectral Chargers dropped in Gathering Legion events in World Tier Four with full mastery (i.e. killing all three Servants). Since finishing the Mastery objective drops extra chests, we highly recommend doing it, since each chest theoretically has a chance of dropping the Ghastly Reins item. It’s unclear if higher World Tiers have higher chances of dropping the mount, but you should attempt to do them on the highest tier available regardless for better on-level rewards.

What are Gathering Legion events?

Gathering Legion events consist of killing Hordes of demons to summon a miniboss called a Servant of Hell. After killing enough demons and Servants or after the clock runs out, you’ll summon an Overlord, a boss enemy that also brings boss enemies of its own. Killing the Overlord will drop multiple chests, with a chance to drop the Ghastly Reins. These events are available in multiple World Tiers.

Legion events are also periodically available, and they have a more generous timer than Helltides and world bosses. This means you’ll likely encounter several of them over a gaming session, giving you a decent amount of tries to get the Spectral Charger mount. Legion events can also spawn at the same time and in the same area as a Helltide, so make the most of that opportunity if you can. These events bring so many enemies that just one faceoff against the Legion gave us enough Aberrant Cinders to find and open a Helltide Mystery Chest.

Even if you’re not necessarily after the Spectral Charger mount, we recommend doing Legion events when they are available. In our experience, they’re a quick way to get some XP (especially if you interact with the campfire, group up, and use an Elixir before the event begins) and can drop multiple reward chests at the end.

Killing all three Servants of Hell has always given us three chests, each containing a myriad of Rare or Legendary drops, gold, and a ton of Murmuring Obols. These events are frequent and fast to finish, so be sure to check your map for them.

Is the Spectral Charger mount free in Diablo 4?

While Diablo 4 itself may not be cheap, you don’t need to pay more money to obtain the Spectral Charger mount. This mount can drop randomly for all players once they can do Legion Events, so you’ll just need a bit of luck on your side.

About the author