Best cellars to farm in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 provides players with a plethora of content to sink their teeth into, with cellars offering an ideal spot to farm for gear and experience. Cellars can be found scattered across the entirety of the map in Diablo 4 and are quicker to complete than dungeons, which makes them the ideal spot for many to farm and are often easier to complete.

Some do not quite fit the criteria for the best farming spots in Diablo 4, however, with many being sub-par and not worth your effort, while others should be right at the top of your to-do list.

Cannibal’s Hold

One of the most popular farming spots. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cannibal’s Hold can be found in the Dry Steppes region of Diablo 4, specifically in the Untamed Scarps. The nearest waypoint is in Jirandai.

An easy cellar to complete, Cannibal’s Hold quickly became one of the favorite farming points for players in Diablo 4 due to a bug that led to infinite enemies spawning. That bug has since been patched, though Cannibal’s Hold still continues to be a favored farming spot for many players, who perhaps hold hope the bug will rear its head again.

Derelict Tunnel

Head just outside the Fields of Hatred. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Derelict Tunnel can be found in the Kehjistan region of Diablo 4, specifically in Caldeum, just north of the Fields of Hatred. The waypoint with the best access is Denshar.

Another spot that has quickly surged up the ranks for a favored farming spot amongst Diablo 4 players, the Derelict Tunnel has one of the best spawn rates for Treasure Goblins, making it an easy way to grab loot and gold.

In our experience, the drops from Treasure Goblins rarely provide the best Legendary and Unique loot, so we would instead recommend this farming spot for any Diablo 4 players on the hunt for gold, Gems and similar.

Bleak Basement

Within the Blightmarsh sub-region. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bleak Basement can be found in the Hawezar region of Diablo 4, specifically in the Blightmarsh area. For the best access, you should approach from the Backwater waypoint.

While this cellar does not have an abundance of tough enemies to have, there are hordes of mobs, which make this spot one of the best if you are looking to increase your amount of gold after a significant upgrade spree.

Given the enemies are not too difficult to defeat, it is also a quick cellar to complete and can be repeated time and time again whenever your gold needs topping up.

Frozen Tunnel

Just outside of Kyovashad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Frozen Tunnel can be found in the Fractured Peaks region of Diablo 4 and is right near the Kyovashad waypoint, making it an ideal farming spot for quick resets.

This cellar is particularly good as its entrance is right next to an Event in Diablo 4, allowing you to quickly switch between completing the Event and running through the cellar to maximize the loot you receive. With the cellar being just a short distance from Kyovashad, you can quickly return to the city to sell or salvage any gear you don’t want and spend the Murmuring Obols you have collected from the events too.

Tsepilova Larder

Head to Gale Vally for this cellar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This particular cellar has a high chance of spawning three Treasure Goblins, as well as an abundance of mobs and elite enemies that can all drop the key gear you are seeking in your hunt for the best build.

As mentioned, we’ve found Treasure Goblins are reluctant to drop the best loot, so I don’t recommend targeting them for legendary or unique items, but they are a great way to increase the amount of gold at your disposal.

Scorched Cellar

Find this cellar west of the Strand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scorched Cellar can be found in the Scosglen region of Diablo 4, just west of the Corbach waypoint, which provides your quickest access to this particular cellar.

We’ve found this cellar to be absolutely packed with mob hordes, elites, and even the odd Treasure Goblins, so it is a great way to get a variety of loot while you are farming XP and gold.

Given the number of enemies to defeat, this is my favorite location when I’m farming XP and looking to earn additional Paragon Points, plus the gear I can sell provides plenty of gold, which is much needed after a recent upgrade spree.

