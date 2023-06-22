Where to find the Cannibals’ Hold cellar in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has plenty of unassuming locations that can prove to be dangerous. Like most cellars, Cannibals’ Hold is one of them: As its name states, this den is swarming with Cannibals, though if you’re a strong enough adventurer (and you can find it), you shouldn’t have much trouble clearing it.

Cannibals’ Hold may also be the source of an arcane glitch that allows players to get infinite mobs to spawn, which can be helpful if you want to gather kill XP. This alone could make players flock to the Dry Steppes, and if you’re trying to find it, odds are you’ll see a yellow dot in your map and another player near its entrance.

Here’s where to find Cannibals’ Hold in Diablo 4 so you can clear it (and potentially even glitch it).

Cannibals’ Hold map location in Diablo 4

You can find Cannibals’ Hold in the Dry Steppes. This cellar is located in an area called the Untamed Scarps, which is just above and a little to the right of the Jirandai Waypoint. If you’re looking for a visual aid, you can find it east of both the Temple of Rot and the Dry Steppes’ Fields of Hatred in Alzuuda.

Cannibals’ Hold is easy to find once you know where to look. Screenshot by Dot Esports Look for it left of the Bloodsoaked Crag dungeon. Screenshot by Dot Esports The route you have to take from Jirandai to the Cannibals’ Hold. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to clear Cannibals’ Hold in Diablo 4

Like most cellars, Cannibals’ Hold is on the simpler side. Once you spawn in, you can either be greeted by a mob of angry, disturbingly hungry Cannibals, or you can step in to find them and an event.

If there’s no event going on, you’ll simply have to wipe out the enemies and open the chest, which will spawn more enemies. Once they’re dealt with, you can open the real chest at the end of the activity to clear this cellar and get some items for your trouble.

If there is an event going on, you’ll have to clear the event. They’re usually Hostage or Last Stand, meaning you’ll have to survive the assault to finish the cellar. As a bonus objective, you can keep the NPCs alive for extra rewards. Regardless, you’ll find Murmuring Obols and some gear at the end of it.

Is Cannibals’ Hold bugged in Diablo 4?

Players have reported that Cannibals’ Hold can have infinite-spawning mobs. Though this glitch may seem annoying, it can actually be a quick way to farm if you’re on a high-level character. The endless mobs mean you can continue to gather kill XP without much effort, grouping them up and using your abilities to decimate them quickly. Don’t forget to use an Elixir for five percent more XP, and you can even have other players in your group for more bonuses. We’ve failed to replicate that glitch, however, so there may be more steps to it than it being a general bug.

If Cannibals’ Hold is bugged for you and you want to reset it, you can simply leave the dungeon through the quick menu or walk out, then log out of your character and log back in. This allows you to run the cellar again.

About the author