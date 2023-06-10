What is a Lucky Hit in Diablo 4?

Lucky Hit is a new mechanic in Diablo 4, not seen in any previous Diablo games. Lucky Hit Chance is quite similar to Critical Strike Chance, only it’s less likely to happen, and the effects are more varied and more powerful.

While the Critical Strike Chance probability rolls once per successful hit, Lucky Hit Chance probability rolls twice, and both have to be successful for the Lucky Hit effect to work. It’s complicated and confusing, but it can be very effective.

What does Lucky Hit mean in Diablo 4?

A bonus to Lucky Hit Chance could prove very useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Diablo 4 a Lucky Hit effect is a special affix on a weapon, a powerful one with a low chance of being triggered. The most common Lucky Hit effect is Execute, which instantly kills an injured enemy, and has its own stat in your Offensive stats section.

The trouble with Execute is that it’s not usually that difficult to kill an enemy that’s below 35% health anyway. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lucky Hit Chance refers to two different probabilities. The first is the Lucky Hit Chance of a skill. Check your skill descriptions on the skill tree on your Abilities tab, and you’ll see it there—unless you have Advanced Tooltip Information disabled, as I did. I got so confused for a while there. Anyway, for most Base skills Lucky Hit Chance is 50%, but for most other skills, it’s much lower.

Related: How to maximize XP in Diablo 4

The other Lucky Hit Chance is displayed on the descriptions of any item with a Lucky Hit affix. These probabilities vary a lot, depending on the effect, and there are often other specific conditions that need to be met for the Lucky Hit Effect to occur.

Lucky Hit vs Critical Hit in Diablo 4

My dagger’s Lucky Hit can only be triggered if the target has already been damaged by a trap. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a Critical Strike, the game makes one probability roll each time you do damage to determine whether that hit does Critical damage. But for a Lucky Hit, the game makes two probability rolls. First, it rolls for the Lucky Hit Chance of the skill you’re using, then, if the first roll succeeds, it rolls for the probability of each Lucky Hit affix on the item(s) you’re using. If that second roll is also a success, then the Lucky Hit effect is triggered.

Like a lot of things in Diablo 4, you need a decent grasp of math to fully understand it. But if you attack using a basic skill with a 50% Lucky Hit Chance, and using a weapon with a Lucky Hit effect with 20% odds, then you have a 10% chance of triggering a Lucky Hit effect with each strike.

I mostly use Flurry, which has a 10% Lucky Hit Chance, so it’ll almost never Execute. Screenshot by Dot Esports

My Rogue currently has two weapons with Lucky Hit effects, a sword and a dagger. Honestly, neither effect is probable nor powerful enough to make much noticeable difference overall. But I can imagine that a character build designed to maximize the probability of a particularly potent Lucky Hit effect could be very effective indeed.

About the author