The Rogue is a tremendous, versatile class in Diablo 4, one that can punish enemies from range or from up close, inflict waves of crowd control effects, and remain evasive in order to minimize the amount of damage taken.

Rogues equip two primary weapon sets: a bow or crossbow, and a set of two swords or daggers. They can also equip Agility and Subterfuge skills that can maximize their mobility and stealth options.

Players can equip skills that use both the bow swords, but during the leveling up process, players may go a long time with one weapon set lacking in power compared to the other. So we’ve picked out two different Rogue builds to consider: one based on the bow, and one based on the dual-wield swords/daggers.

Best Rogue builds in Diablo 4

Best bow build for Rogues in Diablo 4

Basic skill: Forceful Arrow Enhanced Forceful Arrow Fundamental Forceful Arrow

Forceful Arrow Core skill: Barrage Enhanced Barrage Improved Barrage

Barrage Agility skill: Dash Enhanced Dash Disciplined Dash

Dash Subterfuge Skill: Dark Shroud Enhanced Dark Shroud Countering Dark Shroud

Dark Shroud Imbuement: Cold

Cold Ultimate: Shadow Clone

This build maximizes crowd control and increases enemy Vulnerability, with the potential for large damage outputs. The Fundamental Forceful Arrow upgrade knocks back non-elite enemies and knocks them down if they collide with each other, keeping waves at bay.

Improved Barrage and Forceful Arrow both make enemies Vulnerable with every third cast, making large groups of enemies take increased damage. Countering Dark Shroud provides you with damage reduction and increased crit chance.

The three main Imbuements (Shadow, Poison, and Cold) are all good, but Cold is your best choice if you want to keep maximizing your Vulnerability build. Shadow Clone, when fully upgraded, has the best damage potential of any of the ultimates.

Best dagger/sword build for Rogues in Diablo 4

Basic skill: Puncture Enhanced Puncture Fundamental Puncture

Puncture Core skill: Flurry Enhanced Flurry Improved Flurry

Flurry Agility skill: Dash Enhanced Dash Disciplined Dash

Dash Subterfuge Skill: Smoke Grenade Enhanced Smoke Grenade Suberting Smoke Grenade

Smoke Grenade Imbuement: Shadow

Shadow Ultimate: Shadow Clone

This sword/daggers build for Rogues combines ranged, up-close damage, mass Vulnerability, and stealth. Puncture will slow enemies and make them Vulnerable, and virtually every aspect of this build is designed to make enemies Vulnerable or punish ones that already are.

Dash and Smoke Grenade are your crowd control maneuvers, letting you slow and daze big waves of enemies. Adding the Shadow imbuement turns Flurry into an unstoppable, explosive tool.