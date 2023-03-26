The Diablo universe is filled with iconic bosses. Each one often has that one legendary line that echoes in players’ heads for years, and none can take the crown from The Butcher in that regard.

After appearing as one of the first bosses in Diablo 3, The Butcher is back for more action in Diablo 4. This time around, however, the chopmaster has a minor role within the storyline. Players eager to take on the boss might have a bit of difficulty finding him, however.

Below, we’ve got everything you need to know about where you can find The Butcher, how to beat it, and what type of loot you can expect to collect if you’re successful in your quest to not become fresh meat.

Where to find the Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher appears randomly in Fractured Peaks in Diablo 4. This means that there will be an element of luck involved when it comes to finding him. Players dedicated to challenging the boss will need to check all the dungeons in one instance.

Considering The Butcher can appear in any of the rooms except the boss room in Fractured Peaks, finding him becomes a pretty daunting task.

All loot drops from The Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher in Diablo 4 drops the following loot:

The Butcher’s Cleaver, a Unique one-handed axe

Legendary items

The Butcher’s Cleaver can be equipped by Barbarians and it comes with a special Lucky Hit power that grants a 100 percent chance to Fear and Slow enemies by 70 percent for four seconds.

How to beat The Butcher in Diablo 4

Despite being a random boss, The Butcher is quite strong and can take down a player in a couple of hits.

To beat The Butcher in Diablo 4, players will need to:

Kite The Butcher continuously.

Reach level 25 and equip the strongest gear you can get your hands on.

Consider inviting your friends to your instance to take on The Butcher together.

There’s also a tiny chance that The Butcher might get stuck in a wall, making it significantly easier to defeat him.