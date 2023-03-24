Best Barbarian Build in Diablo 4

Out of the five classes in Diablo 4, the Barbarian could be considered the weakest of the bunch in terms of overall usability. While technically stronger than other classes, the skills available for the Barbarian are considerably weaker than most of the other class skills. Of course, we have only played the beta thus far, so changes could come for the Barbarian that turns it into a demon-killing machine.

For now, though, players will need a top-tier build for the Barbarian if they want any chance of keeping up with the other classes in Diablo 4. Below, you can see the six skills we have chosen for the Barbarian in addition to some passive skills that will complement your attacks.

Best Barbarian skills in Diablo 4

As with any build, we’ll start things off with the best skills that you should use for the Barbarian. We will list a skill from each of the six branches in addition to what upgrade you should give each of the skills.

Basic : Flay (Battle) – Your main skill for the Barbarian should be Flay, as it deals solid damage and inflicts bleed damage over a course of five seconds. Using a two-handed weapon with Flay will cause even more damage, especially when you add the Battle upgrade. The Battle upgrade has a 10% chance to make the enemy vulnerable, which is doubled to 20% when using a two-handed weapon.

: Flay (Battle) – Your main skill for the Barbarian should be Flay, as it deals solid damage and inflicts bleed damage over a course of five seconds. Using a two-handed weapon with Flay will cause even more damage, especially when you add the Battle upgrade. The Battle upgrade has a 10% chance to make the enemy vulnerable, which is doubled to 20% when using a two-handed weapon. Core : Whirlwind (Violent) – Next up there is Whirlwind, which is an area-of-effect (AoE) attack that players can keep going for several seconds. Your character will swing violently around the battlefield, cutting into enemies as they do so.

: Whirlwind (Violent) – Next up there is Whirlwind, which is an area-of-effect (AoE) attack that players can keep going for several seconds. Your character will swing violently around the battlefield, cutting into enemies as they do so. Defensive : Rallying Cry (Tactical) – This skill should only be used by those in a party. When Rallying Cry is performed, allies will gain increased movement speed and resource generation for six seconds. When the Tactical upgrade is applied, you also receive additional resource generation and added Fury.

: Rallying Cry (Tactical) – This skill should only be used by those in a party. When Rallying Cry is performed, allies will gain increased movement speed and resource generation for six seconds. When the Tactical upgrade is applied, you also receive additional resource generation and added Fury. Defensive : Ground Stomp (Tactical) – For solo players, we recommend Ground Stomp in the Defensive skills category. Ground Stomp can stun or knock down enemies, giving you a chance to attack them with another skill, and gives you extra Fury generation when performed (if the Tactical upgrade is used).

: Ground Stomp (Tactical) – For solo players, we recommend Ground Stomp in the Defensive skills category. Ground Stomp can stun or knock down enemies, giving you a chance to attack them with another skill, and gives you extra Fury generation when performed (if the Tactical upgrade is used). Brawling : War Cry (Power) – Similar to Rallying Cry, War Cry is a shout that increases the Barbarian’s overall damage. It’s a great skill to use just before a battle or when you have a free second or two in the middle of combat.

: War Cry (Power) – Similar to Rallying Cry, War Cry is a shout that increases the Barbarian’s overall damage. It’s a great skill to use just before a battle or when you have a free second or two in the middle of combat. Weapon Mastery : Deathblow (Fighter’s) – Another DPS-focused skill, Deathblow is a powerful attack that can deal massive amounts of damage when used. Also, when you kill an enemy with Deathblow, your cooldown for the skill will be reset, allowing you to use it again.

: Deathblow (Fighter’s) – Another DPS-focused skill, Deathblow is a powerful attack that can deal massive amounts of damage when used. Also, when you kill an enemy with Deathblow, your cooldown for the skill will be reset, allowing you to use it again. Ultimate: Wrath of the Berserker (Supreme) – Finally, we have the Ultimate skill, Wrath of the Berserker. This skill grants the Barbarian berserking and unstoppable buffs for five seconds. Additinally, the next 10 seconds of damaging enemies with basic skills will grant an additional five seconds of berserking, which increases your overall damage.

Now that we have the main skills out of the way, you can focus on what passive skills you’d like to assign for the Barbarian. We have a list of a few that will prove immensely useful in Diablo 4.

Endless Fury – Basic skills generate extra Fury when using two-handed weapons.

– Basic skills generate extra Fury when using two-handed weapons. Cut to the Bone – Bleeding effects deal increased damage to vulnerable enemies.

– Bleeding effects deal increased damage to vulnerable enemies. Heavy Handed – Your critical strike damage is increased when using two-handed weapons.

Best Arsenal weapons for the Barbarian

The Arsenal system is the unique part of the Barbarian class. Essentially, the system allows you to rank up certain kinds of weapons, which gives them extra boosts when you level them up to certain ranks. To take advantage of the Arsenal system, you want to use a few different weapons that work in conjunction with the skills you have chosen.

As most of the skills above are centered around two-handed weapons, that’s what we recommend you rank up first. You have a two-handed sword, mace, and axe available to you in this category. If we had to pick one, though, it would be the two-handed sword, as its Arsenal bonuses give you extra bleeding damage, which works well with the Flay basic skill.

It’s also recommended to rank up some one-handed weapons as well so you can have complete build freedom when deciding to switch up your skills. The Barbarian can hold up to four different weapons at once, so there’s no need to strap yourself to a single weapon.