Diablo 4 ending explained and what might happen next

Diablo 4 is the latest addition to Blizzard’s much-beloved dungeon-crawler franchise, bringing new classes, characters, and quests. Diablo 4’s ending leaves much open, as Blizzard likely intends to expand on the main storyline in future updates.

Diablo 4 opens with Lilth, the Daughter of Hatred. Throughout the course of the story, we discover how the demonic lord gains followers among the denizens of Sanctuary and slowly uncover the character’s true motivations. Whether you have already completed Diablo 4 or you want to look ahead at how the game ended, this is everything you need to know.

Be warned, spoilers are ahead!

How does the Diablo 4 story end?

During the Diablo 4 campaign, we learn Lilith has gleaned information about humanity’s future fight with a massive, unknown threat from the Prime Evils. In response to this revelation, Lilith sought to gain an army of followers.

Though Lilith convinced characters like Elias to join her cause, she also made it clear she is willing to sacrifice innocent lives to build her legion.

Closer to the end, your character is tempted to become a champion for Lilith. Though I certainly would have loved to see how this would play out, our Wanderer rejects Lilith’s proposition and we slay the demon at the Throne of Hatred.

What will happen next after Diablo 4’s story?

Surely the demon in the Soulstone won’t be an issue, right? Screenshot via Dot Esports

We can only assume after our final encounter that Lilith is truly dead. Though the franchise is no stranger to bringing back characters from the grave, Lilith dissolving into dust appears to be a fairly resolute ending.

The most obvious loose end comes through Neyrelle and Mephisto. Though Mephisto is trapped inside a Soulstone by Neyrelle, the demon still aids our Wanderer several times throughout the campaign. Given Mephisto is a demonic lord and Prime Evil, we can assume he certainly has plans of his own.

Neyrelle is a powerful sorceress, though it seems almost certain Mephisto will escape his soulstone prison at some point and become another major source of conflict.

