How to maximize XP in Diablo 4

There’s tons of content to enjoy in Diablo 4, the latest entry in the long series, ranging from dangerous dungeons to exciting events scattered around the map. Every action or event gives XP, meaning you’ll constantly be leveling up and earning better gear.

On top of that, we’ve found a few ways to maximize XP gain in Diablo 4 to make that early-level grinding easier and more efficient.

Focus on the main quest in Diablo 4

Following the main quest should be your top priority in your first Diablo 4 playthrough. It might be tempting to complete every side quest or event you encounter, but it can significantly lower the amount of XP you gain later in your run.

The issue with spending too much time doing side content is you’ll likely hit level 50 before finishing the campaign. You won’t stop gaining XP at this point, but enemies in World Tier One and Two will not scale higher than level 50. This means you’ll be over-leveled and won’t earn as much XP until you finish the campaign and raise the difficulty to World Tier Three.

I know this is tough for players that enjoy getting lost in the world and exploring their heart’s desire but if grinding XP is your goal, don’t indulge in the side content too heavily, at least until you run through the main story.

Raise the World Tier

We flicked our World Tier up to rake in even more experience.

Raising the World Tier is arguably the easiest way to gain more XP as you’ll earn more just by playing on the harder difficulty. Players will earn an additional 20 percent XP bonus for playing in World Tier Two and receive a 15 percent gold bonus for defeating enemies.

The benefits increase in World Tier Three and Four, but you won’t encounter these options until you finish the story. Consider raising to a higher level if you’re comfortable with your chances of surviving.

Grind all the Diablo 4 dungeons

There are plenty of dangerous dungeons to grind in Sanctuary.

Repeatedly clearing Dungeons, Cellars, and other content is the best way to quickly earn XP. You’ll earn XP as you eliminate enemies and acquire items as you defeat bosses. Diablo 4 is full of Dungeons you can repeat, so don’t feel pressured to run the same level back to back.

I personally finish a dungeon and move on to another to avoid it being repetitive, working in a schedule for the different missions.

The bottom line is, as long as you’re playing Diablo 4, you’re earning XP. So now is the time to get grinding if you want to quickly reach that sweet endgame.

