The Diablo 4 early access beta has launched and after some connection issues on the first day, players are logging in and exploring as much as they can. Some of the quests are proving to be more challenging than others, with one quest called the Secret of the Spring posing a riddle that is causing some players to stop and think.

This quest is started when players find a Discard Note that is located near a cabin northeast of Kyovashad. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to solve the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4.

The Secret of the Spring riddle answer in Diablo 4

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

You’ll need to head to the location indicated by the green arrow above and pick up the map that will point you to a hot spring. It’s not clear what you’re supposed to do at that hot spring at first, but you need to solve the riddle of the note to be “rewarded by nature’s own grace.” The riddle mentions that patience is required to earn this, so you’ll need to show some by doing the “Wait” emote.

Related: Diablo 4 Raising Spirits: How to cheer on the training militia

“Wait” is not one of the default emotes, so players will need to open their emote wheel and equip it to an empty slot. Open the emote wheel with “E” on a keyboard or the “Up” button on the D-pad, then hit the customize button at the bottom of the screen. This will bring up the menu with all your owned emotes, and you can simply equip the “Wait” one to an open slot.

Screengrab via Activision Blizzard

Once you do the emote near the hot spring, you’ll be rewarded with a chest on the northern part of the body of water.