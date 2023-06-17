How to complete In Desperate Times and ask the watcher for help in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 boasts one of the longest campaigns in the dungeon-crawler series, though plenty of side quests are scattered throughout Sanctuary. In Desperate Times is a side quest that you can pick up in the Imperial Library of Kehjistan.

Before you can jump into this quest to attain XP, gold, and renown, there is a perquisite that you will need to meet. You cannot actually start this side quest until you have fully completed the main campaign and then returned to Kehjistan.

While this is a relatively simple quest that only took me a few minutes to complete, players have reported issues asking the watcher for help. Given this is the central premise of the entire side quest, performing this action is essential, however, it can be unclear how exactly you are supposed to signal this NPC.

How to ask the watcher for help in Diablo 4

In order to start the In Desperate Times quest in Diablo 4, you will need to teleport to the Imperial Library of Kehjistan’s waypoint. From here, interact with the nearby fortifications dubbed ‘On Caldeum’s Defenses’ to start the quest.

Related: How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Once the quest is started, head south from the library and fight your way through several groups of enemies. Eventually, you will reach the golden statue perched in a corner. I spent several minutes rifling through all the ways I assumed I could ask this statue for help, though it eventually dawned on me that ‘help’ is also an action on my emote wheel.

Your emote wheel in Diablo 4 contains the ‘help’ emote | Screenshot via Dot Esports

In order to ask for help, open your emote wheel either by pressing ‘E’ on the keyboard or up on your D-pad. From here, navigate to the help emote and face the statue. Almost immediately, a Mysterious Chest should appear in front of you to loot. All you need to do is search the contents of the chest, and this side quest will be all wrapped up.

About the author