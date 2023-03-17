How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Emotes mainly existed in online chats before they became widely available in online games. They work wonderfully to express emotions and capture moments where words can’t describe what’s happening.

With Diablo 4’s beta starting, players are flooding into the servers to play with their friends or by themselves to test the latest form of the franchise. Considering the hype levels were through the roof before the beta, issues like disconnects and deleted characters arose alongside error codes as players continued to log into the live servers.

If you’ve made it through the queues, you may have already started your progression, where emotes can play an important role in enriching the overall experience.

How do you emote in Diablo 4?

Load into Diablo 4.

Trigger the emote wheel by pressing E on PC or the Up button on the D-Pad on consoles.

Choose the emote you’d like to use and press on the confirm button to do it.

There are a total of three emote wheels in Diablo 4 at the time of writing, which leaves plenty of room to store one for all kinds of situations.

To switch between emote wheels, players will need to use the middle mouse wheel on PC or controller bumpers on consoles.

How to create a new emote in Diablo 4

Bring up the emote wheel in Diablo 4.

Choose Customize.

Pick an emote you’d like to add to the wheel and drag it to a spot.

The steps above allow you to customize your chat wheels with the available emotes and shortcuts in Diablo 4.