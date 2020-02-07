When does Diablo 4 come out?

When Diablo 4 was officially revealed at BlizzCon 2019, the internet and everyone in attendance was blown away, even though leaks took some of the surprise away from the announcement.

The game’s stunning reveal trailer, “By Three They Come,” was classic Blizzard. The masters of animated CG trailers didn’t disappoint as the Queen of the Succubi Lilith materialized out of the blood of a team of adventurers.

Blizzard also offered a gameplay trailer, showing off the game’s Druid class and more. It looks stunning and like an even more beautiful version of the Diablo games of years gone by.

GameInformer got hands-on experience with the Druid and posted a 20-minute gameplay video. It’s enough to make any Diablo fanboy or fangirl salivate.

But when the hype from the trailers died down and Blizzard took the stage to discuss more of the game and its future, we learned something very important: When is Diablo 4 coming out?

When is Diablo 4’s release date?

It seems like it’s going to be a while before anyone gets their hands on the ARPG. Diablo 4 is still early in development and it might be even a couple years away from release.

“We are not coming out soon,” said director Luis Barriga. “Not even ‘Blizzard soon.'”

At the earliest, we’re probably looking at a late 2021 release date for Diablo 4, but that’s just conjecture. It could be even further away. We should know more at BlizzCon 2020, which takes place in November.

For now, we can enjoy the gameplay videos and dream about staying up all night and grinding dungeons like the old days.