What does the orange dot on dungeons mean in Diablo 4?

At this point, many Diablo 4 players might already be making one, two, or even three extra characters on their accounts. While the core game stays the same, there are some additional changes to Diablo 4 once players create a new character, like an orange dot appearing next to a dungeon on the map.

Usually, a dungeon on the map has either a checkmark next to it, indicating that players have completed it, or a gold chest next to it, indicating there is an Aspect still to be unlocked there. The orange dot is more uncommon for normal players, but players that have multiple characters in Diablo 4 will be seeing it all the time. Below, I will explain exactly what the orange dot means and how you can get rid of it.

The orange dot next to dungeons in Diablo 4

If you have an orange dot next to the dungeon icon on your map, that basically means you have not completed the dungeon on your current account. However, it also means that you have completed the dungeon on another account.

The orange dot will be mainly seen on your secondary characters in Diablo 4. | Screenshot via Reddit

When you see an orange dot, it indicates that there is no Aspect to be rewarded for completing the dungeon. Upon completion of a dungeon for the first time on your account, you will receive that dungeon’s Aspect. For example, you receive the Splintering Aspect from the Gullrahn Slums dungeon in Diablo 4.

Once that Aspect has been unlocked, it will be available for any additional character that you create on your account, thus eliminating the need for you to complete the dungeon again for another character. So when you are using a second or third character, the game indicates that the character you are currently using has not completed the dungeon with the orange dot.

If you choose to run through a dungeon with an orange dot, then you will still receive a reward for completing it. That reward will simply not be an Aspect, but rather a chest full of gold and loot. Your account cannot unlock the same Aspect twice.

Related: Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge dungeon location and how to clear it

So, to sum up, the orange dot next to a dungeon indicates that you will receive a reward for completing the dungeon, but that reward won’t be its specific Aspect, as you have already unlocked it. Once you complete a dungeon with an orange dot, it will go away and change to a green checkmark to signify you have completed it with your current character.

About the author