Diablo 4 Shadowed Plunge dungeon location and how to clear it

Shadowed Plunge is one of the many dozens of dungeons that you can find and complete in Diablo 4.

To me, the most appealing part about completing dungeons is the reward you get for running through them, which is a specific legendary Aspect that you can equip onto your gear at The Occultist. If you’re playing as a Rogue in Diablo 4, then you will want to find all of the necessary Aspects you can get your hands on. This means finding all of the Rogue dungeons, including Shadowed Plunge.

The Shadowed Plunge dungeon rewards players with the Aspect of Branching Volleys, which has the following effect: “Barrage’s arrows have a 15-25 percent chance to split into 2 arrows whenever they ricochet.”

You can equip this Aspect on your weapons, gloves, amulet, and ring. If it’s equipped onto your two-handed weapon, the power is increased by 100 percent, while equipping it onto an amulet gives it an extra 50 percent power.

If you have been looking for this Aspect, then you need to know exactly where to find the Shadowed Plunge dungeon and how to complete it in Diablo 4. I’ve got you covered there.

Shadowed Plunge dungeon exact location in Diablo 4

Shadowed Plunge can be found in the region of Hawezar, which will likely be the last region you visit. It’s where the final acts of the main story take place and it’s located south of Fractured Peaks on your map.

You can find the Shadowed Plunge dungeon in the Vyeresz area of the map, which is found in the center of the region. This is located to the east of Zarbinzet, the main hub town of Hawezar. To first see the dungeon on the map, however, you need to clear out the Vyeresz Stronghold first.

I’ve taken a screenshot (see below) for the exact location of the Shadowed Plunge dungeon.

The location of the Vyeresz area and Shadowed Plunge dungeon. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After clearing out the Stronghold, you will be able to access the Shadowed Plunge dungeon, which will appear on the map instead of the Stronghold icon.

How to clear the Shadowed Plunge dungeon in Diablo 4

The Shadowed Plunge dungeon on the map. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you enter the Shadowed Plunge dungeon, you will have the objective of freeing seven prisoners. This is done by going up to each prisoner, untying them from a wooden stake, and then moving on to the next one. I must tell you that you will need to defeat groups of enemies around each of the prisoners.

After that is complete, you need to slay all of the enemies in a specific area of the dungeon. You can see red dots on your map that indicate where the remaining enemies are.

Your final objective is to travel to the Egg Incubation Chambers and destroy three Ward of Eyes. You can do this by finding the three eyes in separate areas of the dungeon, dealing damage to them, and making them disappear. This is actually the final “boss fight” of the dungeon, as the enemies around the three Ward of Eyes are highly difficult to defeat, as they tend to swarm you. There are several elite enemies that spawn as well, so you will have your hands full.

Once you are done with the Ward of Eyes, the dungeon will be complete, and you can leave with the Aspect of Branching Volleys in your Codex of Power.

