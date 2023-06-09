How to get the Splintering Aspect in Diablo 4

No matter class you are playing in Diablo 4, you will want to acquire the best legendary Aspects for your character. Aspects can be applied to pieces of legendary gear and truly make or break your build, delivering terrific bonuses. Some Aspects in Diablo 4 are for all classes while others are specific to certain classes.

The Splintering Aspect is one for Necromancers, and it’s one of the best ones this class can equip on their weapons, gloves, and jewelry.

The Splintering Aspect’s description is “Bone Spear’s primary attack makes enemies hit beyond the first Vulnerable for X seconds. Bone Shards from Bone Spear deal 50 to 100 percent bonus damage to Vulnerable enemies and pierce them.” If you equip the Splintering Aspect onto an amulet, it increases its power by 50 percent, which is why the bonus vulnerable damage is a range.

If you want to see exactly how and where to acquire the Splintering Aspect in Diablo 4, you can check out our guide below.

Getting the Splintering Aspect in Diablo 4

The Splintering Aspect is available at a certain dungeon in Dry Steppes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re like me, then you likely spent several minutes hovering over every dungeon on the map to see which one has the Splintering Aspect as its reward. However, if you haven’t made it to a certain point in the main story, the dungeon will not be available to you.

In order to see the dungeon with the Splintering Aspect as its reward, you need to progress through Act Three of Diablo 4 up until you reach the city of Guulrahn quest. This quest involves you heading into Guulrahn with Lorath to search for Elias. The city of Guulrahn is not on your map, but it’s located next to the Hidden Overlook Waypoint in Dry Steppes. I have taken a screenshot of the waypoint below so you can see where it’s located.

The Hidden Overlook Waypoint is right next to the city of Guulrahn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have completed the Guulrahn quest, you will be able to access the city again by going down the ladder on the cliff.

However, this time, the city is transformed into the Guulrahn Slums dungeon, which is the main way you can acquire the Splintering Aspect. Complete the dungeon on any world tier to acquire the Aspect for your Codex of Power.

The Guulrahn Slums dungeon is where you get the Splintering Aspect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

However, you can also get lucky and extract the Splintering Aspect from a random piece of legendary gear. That gear will be a weapon, amulet, ring, or gloves. Of course, you cannot control whether or not you receive a piece of gear with the Splintering Aspect equipped on it, so I recommend simply progressing through Act Three enough so you can complete the Guulrahn Slums dungeon and earn it for yourself.

