During the Diablo 4 open beta, players can explore a small portion of the Sanctuary known as the Fractured Peaks. Here, they can complete some of the main storyline and side quests and explore the map in search of delves, mysteries, and Altars of Lilith.

Players can try all five classes: Barbarian, Sorcerer, Rogue, Druid, and Necromancer. The Necromancer is one of the most highly-anticipated Diablo 4 classes. While you can choose from many build options regarding your Necromancer skill tree, this is the best build for the Necromancer so far in Diablo 4.

Best Necromancer Build in Diablo 4, explained

Similar to games like Elder Scrolls Online and Lost Ark, the Diablo 4 classes have many skill options for you to choose from to help match your playstyle.

So, if you prefer being in melee range, you can select skills that put you in the thick of it all or choose mid- to long-range options to attack your enemies from afar.

With this Necromancer build, you will be in melee range of your enemies. But because it focuses on DPS, you should be able to clear them out relatively quickly.

So, the best Necromancer builds in Diablo 4 include the following:

Basic: Decompose (One Point)—This tears the flesh of an enemy and deals 30 percent damage every second. You will also want to enhance this basic ability and select Initiate’s Decompose, which slows enemies by 30 percent.

Decompose (One Point)—This tears the flesh of an enemy and deals 30 percent damage every second. You will also want to enhance this basic ability and select Initiate’s Decompose, which slows enemies by 30 percent. Core: Bone Spear (Four Points)—This will conjure bone spears from the ground, dealing 85 percent damage to enemies. You will want to enhance this ability and select Supernatural Bone Spear, as this will increase the vulnerability of your enemies for three seconds, meaning they’ll take more damage.

Bone Spear (Four Points)—This will conjure bone spears from the ground, dealing 85 percent damage to enemies. You will want to enhance this ability and select Supernatural Bone Spear, as this will increase the vulnerability of your enemies for three seconds, meaning they’ll take more damage. Macabre: Blood Mist (One Point)—You become immune for a limited time and deal two percent damage periodically. You will want to enhance it and select Ghastly Blood Mist, which leaves behind an additional corpse. And one point in this is fine.

Blood Mist (One Point)—You become immune for a limited time and deal two percent damage periodically. You will want to enhance it and select Ghastly Blood Mist, which leaves behind an additional corpse. And one point in this is fine. Macabre: Corpse Explosion (Five Points)—This detonates the corpses around you, dealing 75 percent damage. You will want to enhance it and select Plagued Corpse Explosion, as you will do additional damage to enemies that are slowed, stunned, or vulnerable. This is an ability you will want to put five points into.

Corpse Explosion (Five Points)—This detonates the corpses around you, dealing 75 percent damage. You will want to enhance it and select Plagued Corpse Explosion, as you will do additional damage to enemies that are slowed, stunned, or vulnerable. This is an ability you will want to put five points into. Macabre: Grim Harvest (One Point)—This generates Essence upon generating a corpse, and then you want to max out Fueled by Death, as you can do four times more damage for four seconds after consuming a corpse.

Grim Harvest (One Point)—This generates Essence upon generating a corpse, and then you want to max out Fueled by Death, as you can do four times more damage for four seconds after consuming a corpse. Corruption: None

None Summoning: None

None Ultimate: Army of the Dead—Volatile skeletons emerge from the ground that detonates around enemies doing 30 percent damage. You’ll want to enhance this with Prime Army of the Dead, which increases your chances of leaving behind a corpse, and Supreme Army of the Dead, which raises your Skeletal Warriors and Mages.

You will also use Raise Skeletons and Golem, which are from the Book of the Dead and can be activated once you reach the required level. You’ll want to choose the upgrade where your Golem sheds a corpse when it takes damage up to 20 percent of its maximum health.

One of the core Codex of Power for this build is the Aspect of Explosive Mist, which is in Legendary items. This way, Blood Mist causes Corpse Explosion in the corpses around you. And when a corpse is detonated, Blood Mist’s cooldown is reduced.

By getting an item with this Codex of Power, you’ll gain an extra ability without using one of your skill slots. So far, this ability has been found in the Choker of Explosive Mist, which is an Amulet, and the Sparr of Explosive Mist, a Two-Handed Scythe.

Getting these items can be a gamble. At the Purveyor of Curiosities, you can use your Murmuring Obols to purchase things like Shields, Rings, Gloves, or Amulets.

While this codex may be found in other items, like gloves, trying for the Amulet or Scythe might be a good idea first. If you run out of Murmuring Obols, you can get more by completing world quests.

Once you get an item with this Codex of Power and have the build above, you’ll find that you can almost one-shot bosses and clear dungeons and mobs in no time.

During the beta, you only have a limited number of skill points. So, you’ll need to spend them wisely and rely on Legendary items with the Codex of Power, Aspect of Explosive Mist, to maximize your build and DPS.

But this is the best Necromancer build in Diablo 4 that you should try during the open beta.