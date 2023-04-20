All class changes from the Diablo 4 beta

The feedback has been heard loud and clear, and Diablo 4’s Necromancer has been nerfed pretty hard.
Diablo 4’s open beta was filled with Necromancers, and with good reason. It was the first time that the class was playable to the masses, and players who enjoyed the closed beta were looking to try something new.
But players quickly found out that the Necromancer was quite strong, especially in builds centered around the Corpse Explosion skill. That’s been nerfed, as too has the health of summoned minions.
Necromancers are not alone, though. All of the game’s five starting classes at launch have been changed, with various buffs and nerfs alike. The hopes are that all classes will be balanced for when the game officially launches on June 6, or June 2 for early access players.
Here are all of the class changes that Blizzard made from the open beta before launch.
Diablo 4 beta class changes
General
- Effects like Stun and Freeze can be applied to Elite Monsters twice as long before they become Unstoppable.
- Reviewed class skills to confirm that all classes have access to sufficient skills that remove control impairing effects.
- Many Legendary Powers have had updates to their effectiveness.
Barbarian
- A flat 10 percent passive damage reduction has been added for the Barbarian Class. Some Skill Tree passives had their damage reduction effects reduced to compensate.
- The Whirlwind Skill now deals more damage and consumes more Fury.
- The Double Swing Skill Enhancement refunds its full Fury cost when used on Stunned or Knocked Down enemies.
Druid
- Companion Skills will now deal heavily increased damage.
- All Ultimate Skills have had their cooldowns reduced.
- Usability improvements have been made to Maul and Pulverize.
- Using a non-Shapeshifting Skill will transform a Druid back into their human form.
Necromancer
- Summoned Minions will die more often, requiring players to utilize Corpses more often.
- Many bonuses in the Book of the Dead have had their stats increased.
- The damage dealt by the Corpse Explosion skill has been reduced.
- The brightness of the Skeletal Warriors and Mages has been reduced.
Rogue
- Upgrades for Subterfuge Skills have had their bonuses increased.
- Multiple passive Skills have had their bonuses increased.
- All Imbuement Skills have had their cooldowns increased.
Sorcerer
- Charged Bolt’s damage was increased and the Mana cost to cast has decreased.
- Decreased the damage of Chain Lightning and reduced its effectiveness against Bosses.
- Decreased the cooldown for the Incinerate Skill’s Enchantment bonus.
- Firewalls will now spawn underneath enemies more frequently when using its Enchantment bonus.
- Increased the Lucky Hit chance for the Meteor Skill’s Enchantment bonus.