For Druids seeking the Shockwave Aspect, you will probably want to grab your best lucky charm while grinding Diablo 4 if you want to get your hands on this particular Aspect.

In Diablo 4, there are two ways that players can get Legendary Aspects—either by obtaining the Aspects from dungeons, which are guaranteed, or through drops, which are entirely luck-based. And unfortunately, this Aspect is one of them.

How to get the Shockwave Aspect in Diablo 4, explained

You get the Shockwave Aspect through drops, which are already applied to a piece of gear. Unfortunately, there’s no guarantee you’ll get the Aspect you’re looking for, like the Shockwave Aspect, as it’s entirely luck-based.

So, you can kill Elites, raid dungeons, and continue adventuring, hoping to get a drop with the Shockwave Aspect. This will take quite a while.

Related: How to get and equip Aspects in Diablo 4

Alternatively, if you have Murmuring Obols and know a few critical details about the Shockwave Aspect, you can try your hand at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

Farming for the Shockwave Aspect through the Purveyor of Curiosities

You can purchase several types of gear from the Purveyor of Curiosities vendor in each of the major towns in Diablo 4—the icon for this vendow will appear on your map as a money bag with the dollar sign on the front.

You’ll find this vendor in the major cities across The Sanctuary. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Each piece of gear costs a specific number of Murmuring Obols, which you most likely have already been collecting by completing World and Area events.

With every purchase from the vendor, you will receive a piece of gear suited to your class, but the stats and rarity of the equipment you get will differ. The same can be said about the Aspects, which will also vary with every Legendary drop.

How to farm for the Shockwave Aspect

By knowing which gear the Shockwave Aspect can be found on, you can maximize your chances of obtaining this Aspect without overspending your Murmuring Obols. The Shockwave Aspect is an offensive Aspect, so it will most likely be found on the following items:

Amulets

Gloves

Weapons

Rings

At the Purveyor of Curiosities, amulets and rings cost 60 Murmuring Obols, weapons cost 50 Murmuring Obols, and gloves cost 40.

Each item can be purchased with Murmuring Obols. Screenshot by Dot Esports

So, to maximize your chances of obtaining the Shockwave Aspect as a Druid, you’d want to purchase Gloves because they’re the cheapest, and you can get more for your money, so to speak. By doing so, you’ll get a mixture of ordinary, rare, and Legendary Gloves, and hopefully, you’ll get one with the Shockwave Aspect.

If not, you can farm for more Murmuring Obols and try again.

As getting the Shockwave Aspect is laborious and time-consuming, parting with a valuable low-level item can feel painful when you reach a higher level.

But there is a way to keep your Aspect—as long as you don’t mind spending gold and destroying your item.

How to extract the Shockwave Aspect from an item

To extract the Shockwave Aspect from an item, head to an Occultist whose icon resembles three circles and a triangle.

You will also find Occultists in most major towns in Diablo 4. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once there, talk to the Occultist and navigate to the “Extract Aspect” tab. Then, follow these easy steps:

Select the Legendary item to be destroyed box and place your Legendary item with Shockwave Aspect there. By doing so, a preview of Shockwave Aspect will appear in the box.

Only extract an Aspect if you’re willing to destroy its current Legendary item. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re ready to destroy your Legendary item to extract the Shockwave Aspect, select “Extract Abstract.”

And that’s it. Your Legendary item will be destroyed, but you’ll now have an extracted Shockwave Aspect you can apply to another item.

How to imprint or apply your extracted Shockwave Aspect to another item

Once you have your extracted Shockwave Aspect, apply it to any Legendary Glove, Amulet, Ring, or Weapon. Applying it to an item with excellent stats is a good idea. However, if you do go this route, it’s important to note the Legendary Aspect on your item will be replaced. Think carefully before you imprint your extracted Shockwave Aspect onto another item.

If you have a great piece of gear that you want the Shockwave Aspect on, follow these steps:

Talk to the Occultist and ensure you’re on the “Imprint Aspect” tab. Select your Legendary gear from your inventory to which you’d like to imprint the Shockwave Aspect. Then select the Shockwave Aspect from your inventory. Ensure that your Legendary item will be what you’re after in the preview section. And make sure you have enough gold and Veiled Crystal, an essential material for upgrades and imprinting. If you need more, you sometimes get them from quest caches or salvaging rare items. Select Imprint Aspect. And your item will now have the Shockwave Aspect.

Make sure you have all your materials and resources before imprinting an Aspect. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, getting the Shockwave Aspect, an excellent Aspect for Druids, is a gamble. If you can eventually get it, extract it and keep it— you never know when you may need it.

About the author