All Dry Steppes waypoint locations in Diablo 4

The Dry Steppes region in Diablo 4 is a desolate wasteland full of terrifying creatures and disturbing enemies. Barbarians will venture into this area early on to complete the Barbarian class quest, while PvP fans will also venture into the desert in search of the Fields of Hatred.

All players will also venture into the Dry Steppes during Act Three of the main quest, meaning you’ll become acquainted with the area sooner or later. Thankfully, there are several Waypoints scattered throughout the region that will make traveling a lot easier.

All Dry Steppes waypoints in Diablo 4

There are eight waypoints in the Dry Steppes region that are worth unlocking to increase your Renown and to make it easier to fast travel around Sanctuary.

Alzuuda

Alzuuda sits on the edge of the Fields of Hatred. Screenshot via Dot Esports.

Location: Western edge of Fields of Hatred.

Services: Stash, Wardrobe, Healer, Weapon Vendor, Fatin (Odds and Ends), Stable, Unsavory Curiosities, Gantul (Cursed Scroll), and Blacksmith.

Unlock Requirements: None.

Farobru

Farobru has fewer services than Ked Bardu but is still a nice place to stop. Image via Dot Esports

Location: Northeastern corner of Kotama Grasslands, near the Deep Forest border.

Services: Healer, Weapons Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, Stable, and Blacksmith.

Unlock Requirements: None.

Fate’s Retreat

There are no vendors here, but it beats running across the map. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Location: Western border of the Chambatar Ridge.

Services: None.

Unlock Requirements: None.

Hidden Overlook

You’ll encounter the Hidden Overlook during the main quest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Location: Eastern corner of Jakha Basin.

Services: None.

Unlock Requirements: None.

Jirandai

You can find multiple side quests here. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Location: Southern border of Untamed Scarps area and Dry Steppes region.

Services: Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, and Blacksmith.

Unlock Requirements: None

Ked Bardu

Barbarian players will visit Ked Bardu during their class quest. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Location: Center of Kotama Grasslands near the western coast of Sanctuary.

Services: Stash, Wardrobe, Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Jewelry Vendor, Purveyor of Curiosities, Stable, Blacksmith, Alchemist, Occultist, and Jeweler.

Unlock Requirements: None.

The Onyx Watchtower

You’ll have to clear the Stronghold to unlock this waypoint. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Location: Center of Dry Steppes region within the Khargai Crags area.

Services: Weapons Vendor, Armor, Vendor, and Blacksmith.

Unlock Requirements: Must complete The Onyx Watchtower Stronghold.

Ruins of Qara-Yisu

This Stronghold is worth completing to unlock the vendors. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Location: Center of The Accursed Wastes area near the southeastern border of the Dry Steppes region.

Services: Healer, Weapons Vendor, Armor Vendor, Stable, and Blacksmith.

Unlock Requirements: Must complete the Ruins of Qara-Yisu Stronghold.

