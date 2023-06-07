Diablo 4 Barbarian class quest: How to start and complete it

The five classes in Diablo 4 each have a special class quest that grants bonuses that can help your character in significant ways. The quests should be completed early, as you don’t want to miss out on the benefits.

The Barbarian class quest is relatively short and straightforward. However, you won’t be able to complete it immediately, and it’s considerably far from the starting area. But finishing this quest early can significantly improve your experience in Diablo 4 as a massive damage-dealing machine.

How to start the Barbarian Class Quest

The first thing you’ll need to do is reach level 15 if you want to unlock the Barbarian Class Quest. This can be done within a couple of hours, especially if you maximize how you earn XP in Diablo 4 quite quickly.

The road to Ked Bardu is dangerous, but the reward is worth the trip. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you hit level 15, you’ll unlock a new Priority Quest called Barbarian: Master of Battle. Once you see this quest in your log, make your way to Ked Bardu, located in the Dry Steppes region. After you reach the city, speak to Forgemaster Gerti to start the next phase of the quest.

She’ll send you to the northeast of the city to find Katra, who will observe you as you prove your worth as a warrior worthy of joining the Oxen Tribe. Before you leave the city, make sure to start the Thieves’ Famine side quest, as you can collect the stolen supplies from bandits while you complete the class quest.

After finding Katra, you’ll need to take out 30 human enemies and 20 creatures. Finding enemies shouldn’t be an issue as the area is crawling with foes. I had a bit of trouble finding creatures, but this phase didn’t take longer than 10 minutes.

After slaughtering 50 enemies, Katra gives you one final task: kill the Beast of the Steppes.

The massive beast is powerful and shouldn’t be underestimated. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Beast of the Steppes can be found in a cave, which Katra will show you before sending you in alone. The good news is the Beast is a relatively easy boss, although it can deal massive damage. I killed the enemy on my first try, although it surprisingly killed me after its death animation. This was my first death in this character’s run, so be careful if you’re in a hardcore playthrough.

The final step of the quest is to bring the beast’s head back to the forge master, who rewards you with a special piece of armor.

Using the Barbarian Technique Ability

The Technique slot is a game-changer for Barbarians. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The entire point of the Barbarian Class Quest is to unlock the class’ Technique Ability. Barbarians have the unique weapon expertise ability, which grants bonuses the more you use a specific type of weapon. The Technique slot allows you to apply a weapon expertise ability to all attacks regardless of what weapon you use.

