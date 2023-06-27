Grinding for the best gear is one of the best things about Diablo 4 and the Melted Heart of Selig is a must-have for anyone wanting to get the very best of their build.

With a brilliant affix that reduces your Resource instead of your health, the Melted Heart of Selig can considerably improve the survivability of any class in Diablo 4, especially glass cannons like the Rogue and Sorcerer.

This item works particularly well in builds that have a high amount of resource regeneration, which can leave you feeling indestructible and capable of going toe-to-toe with the hardest challenges in the game.

Such a superb item does not come easily, however, as the Melted Heart of Selig is one of the rarest items in the game. If you are determined to find this item, however, we have everything you need to know here.

What is the Melted Heart of Selig in Diablo 4?

Boost your survivability significantly. Screenshot via Blizzard Entertainment.

The Melted Heart of Selig is a unique Amulet in Diablo 4 that can be equipped by all classes. It has the description: “Do not allow your passions to become obsessions. Fuel the fire that burns within you, but it is madness to allow yourself to become ash to please an uncaring universe.”

This unique Amulet comes with five affixes, providing a boost to Resistance to All Elements, all Stats, Core Skill Damage, Damage while Healthy, and Resource Regeneration.

Like all unique items in Diablo 4, the Melted Heart of Selig has an additional affix that cannot be found anywhere else in the game. It reads: “Gain 30 percent Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain [3-6] Resource for every one percent of Life you would have lost instead.”

The lead class designer for Diablo 4, Adam Jackson, confirmed in a tweet that the Melted Heart of Selig is one of the six rarest unique items in the game.

How to get the Melted Heart of Selig in Diablo 4

Unique items like the Melted Heart of Selig are random drops in Diablo 4 but it is considerably rarer than other uniques, as there are a number of requirements that must be met to even have a chance of seeing it drop.

The Melted Heart of Selig is a unique that only drops in World Tier 4, specifically from enemies level 85 or higher. While you can find other unique items in World Tier 3, the Melted Heart of Selig is not one of them.

On top of this, unlike other unique items, the Melted Heart of Selig cannot be found by opening chests or breaking items, as it only drops from defeating enemies that fit the above threshold.

If you are in World Tier 4 and want to hunt rare items like the Melted Heart of Selig, you first need to ensure you are at least level 82, as this allows level 85 enemies to spawn. If you yourself are level 85, all enemies that spawn will reach this requirement.

I recommend focusing on areas of the game that offer a high number of elite enemies to maximize your chances of seeing this unique drop. Helltide events are a great option, but Nightmare Dungeons are likely to be the best bet due to the abundance of elite enemies that can be found there.

However, you need to remember that enemy levels in Nightmare Dungeons are not scaled to your level, and you should instead ensure that the Nightmare Sigil you use is at least Tier 31, as this is the lowest tier that has enemies at the level 85 threshold.

