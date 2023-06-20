There are many items to find in Diablo 4 but few are as powerful as the Doombringer sword.

Boosting everything from maximum health to Critical Strike Damage, the Doombringer is a weapon that every player in Diablo 4 should be looking to add to their build, particularly as it is not locked to a particular class.

Finding the Doombringer sword is a different challenge entirely, however, but fear not, as we have got everything you need to know about this monstrous weapon.

What is the Doombringer sword in Diablo 4?

A beast of a weapon. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Doombringer is a unique sword in Diablo 4 which can be equipped by any class in the game. It has the description: “Whenever his ancient sword has reappeared throughout history, it portends a time of great strife, as well as a devastating loss of life.”

The Doombringer sword has five affixes, boosting Critical Strike Damage, Core Skill Damage, Damage, Maximum Life, and providing a chance to heal on Lucky Hit.

Like all unique items in Diablo 4, Doombringer has an aspect that cannot be found anywhere else in the game. It reads: “Lucky hit: Up to a [15-25 percent] chance to deal [X] shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20 percent for five seconds.”

How to get the Doombringer sword in Diablo 4

Like the majority of items in Diablo 4, you will have to rely on luck to get your hands on the Doombringer sword because this unique item is a random drop that can be found by defeating enemies, opening chests, or breaking objects.

To have the chance of finding unique items, you must be in at least World Tier Three.

I recommended focusing on Helltide events if you are looking for regular unique drops. You should collect 175 Abherrant Cinders and open a Tortured Gift of Mystery, which can be found hidden in select locations during a Helltide event.

The best way to collect Aberrant Cinders is to look for large groups of enemies or participate in events, both of which can offer a large number of drops. Be careful though, as you’ll lose half of your Abherrant Cinders if you die.

When a Helltide event is not active, the best approach is instead to work your way through Nightmare Dungeons, as there are plenty of enemies to defeat to get drops, while the completion rewards can also provide unique items.

About the author